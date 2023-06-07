New 'viagra-like' drug now on sale without prescription

A new drug, similar to one that treats erectile dysfunction, is now available in pharmacies across the UK – without the need for a prescription.

The drug called Cialis is similar to Viagra and contains the active ingredient tadalafil which increases blood flow to the penis.

Cialis is deemed safe to take without consulting a doctor or getting a prescription and can now be bought over the counter in UK pharmacies like Boots.

The pills can last up to 36 hours, and pharmacists are trying to erase the stigma surrounding erectile dysfunction, encouraging those that struggle with it to come forward. It’s not uncommon, with a 2019 study saying up to half of men under the age of 50 struggle with ED.

On Lloyds Pharmacy’s website, it states that alcohol will limit the effectiveness of Cialis, and tells users to not combine Cialis with any other erectile dysfunction medicines.

Speaking to The Sun, Boots pharmacist Vuyani Chinyowa said: “Most men have difficulties getting or keeping an erection at some point in their lives and is nothing to be embarrassed about.

“If you have any concerns, you can visit your local pharmacy for a private chat for advice and to find what over-the-counter treatments might help you.

“If you continue to have problems getting an erection on a regular basis, you should speak again to your local pharmacist or GP as soon as possible.”

The NHS recommend on their website that some lifestyle changes can be implemented that may help with erectile dysfunction. These include losing weight if you’re overweight, quitting smoking, eating a healthy diet, exercising daily, and trying to reduce stress and anxiety.

The new drug is not cheap, however.

Four tablets cost £21.99 from Boots, and eight cost £37.99.

