Following the news that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthoodv. Casey, several major companies announced they would cover the cost of travel expenses for employees seeking abortions.

Back in May, a leaked draft of the Supreme Court's ruling inspired companies to create policies that would support employees to seek an abortion in a state other than their own.

Apple, Starbucks, Amazon, Yelp were some of the first companies to enact new policies to support employees and now others are following suit.

Already 10 states have enacted trigger laws preventing people from having an abortion, five states are awaiting their bans to go into affect, and five other states are likely to ban abortion in some way.

Here are companies that are offering to financially support employees seeking an abortion:



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Airbnb- provides financial coverage for medical travel expenses.

Amazon- provides reimbursement for employee's medical travels up to $4000.

Apple- covers medical expenses for employees to seek medical care outside their home state.

Bank of America- provides financial coverage for medical travel expenses.

Buzzfeed- provides a stipend to employees to travel out of their home state for medical care.

Citigroup- provides travel benefits for employees medical travels.

Condé Nast- provides financial reimbursement for travel and lodging expenses to employees seeking medical care outside of their home state.

Dick's Sportings Goods- reimburse up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees seeking medical care outside of their home state.

Disney - provides travel benefits to employees seeking medical care in a different state.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.- provides reimbursement for employees' medical travels.

Google- provides travel benefits for employees seeking medical care outside their home state and said employees living in states without abortion access can apply for relocation without justification.

JPMorgan Chase & Co- provides financial coverage for medical travel expenses.

Levi Strauss & Co- reimburses healthcare-related travel expenses.

Lyft- provides coverage for elective abortions and reimburses travel costs "if an employee must travel more than 100 miles for an in-network providers." Also covers legal fees for drivers sued for helping a person access an abortion.

Mastercard- covers medical travel expenses.

Microsoft- provides financial coverage for medical travel expenses.

Netflix- provides medical travel reimbursement coverage for full-time employees and their dependents.

Paramount- provides travel-related expenses for employee's seeking medical care outside their home state.

Tesla- Expanded their "Safety Net program" to include travel and lodging support for employees "who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state.

Snap- provides medical coverage for employees and their dependents and "travel benefit allowance that includes transportation and lodging of up to $10,000 for an individual seeking those service."

Starbucks - provides reimbursement for employees' medical travels.

Uber- covers medical travel expenses and covers legal fees in cases where drivers are sued for helping a person receive an abortion.

Vox Media- provides financial coverage for medical travel expenses.

Warner Bros. Discovery- covers transportation expenses for employees' medical travels.

Yelp- covers expenses for employees and spouses to travel for medical care.

Zillow- reimburse employees up to $7,500 to travel significant distances.

We will continue to update this list as more information comes out.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.