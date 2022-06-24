Friday morning the Supreme Court released their ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson making the right to an abortion unconstitutional thus reversing the decision in the landmark case Roe v. Wade (1972).

Earlier this year a draft opinion from the Court leaked revealing the Court's intention to overturn the right to an abortion leading to intense backlash from people.

As the decision comes to fruition today, nearly half the states issued near total bans on abortion.

In the 6-3 majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, "Abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views."

The opinion comes as more Americans agree to keep abortions legal than ever. According to Pew Research, 61 per cent of people agree abortion should be legal.

Immediately people took to social media to express their outrage over the decision which will likely impact the future of women's healthcare.





"Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors. Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights," Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter.

"Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away. It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized. People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America," Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.





President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released a plan to combat maternal mortality and morbidity.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama released a statement saying she was "heartbroken" but encouraged people to use the outrage as fuel to fight for women's rights.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted welcoming those seeking abortions to New York.

Protesters began convening at the gates of the Supreme Court where they rallied for the right to an abortion, including members of Congress.





