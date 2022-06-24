Friday morning the Supreme Court released their ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson making the right to an abortion unconstitutional thus reversing the decision in the landmark case Roe v. Wade (1972).
Earlier this year a draft opinion from the Court leaked revealing the Court's intention to overturn the right to an abortion leading to intense backlash from people.
As the decision comes to fruition today, nearly half the states issued near total bans on abortion.
In the 6-3 majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, "Abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views."
The opinion comes as more Americans agree to keep abortions legal than ever. According to Pew Research, 61 per cent of people agree abortion should be legal.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Immediately people took to social media to express their outrage over the decision which will likely impact the future of women's healthcare.
\u201cAbortion, which is lifesaving in cases of miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, etc, will now be illegal in many states & even criminal in some & women will die as a result of this decision. So don't tell me you're pro-life.\u201d— Joyce Alene (@Joyce Alene) 1656081522
\u201cBANNING ABORTIONS IS ONLY GOING TO FORCE PEOPLE TO SEEK UNSAFE METHODS INSTEAD OF SAFE ONES. THIS IS CRIMINAL.\u201d— aimstwo (@aimstwo) 1656081932
"Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors. Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights," Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter.
"Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away. It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized. People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America," Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
\u201cThe overturning of Roe V. Wade is a bodily autonomy issue, a human rights issue, a racial justice issue, an economic issue, and an environmental justice issue. \n\nEveryone is impacted by this, and we should all fight accordingly. #RoeVWade #Dobbs\u201d— Frederick Joseph (@Frederick Joseph) 1656083824
\u201cToday, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues\u2014attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.\u201d— Barack Obama (@Barack Obama) 1656080802
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released a plan to combat maternal mortality and morbidity.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama released a statement saying she was "heartbroken" but encouraged people to use the outrage as fuel to fight for women's rights.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted welcoming those seeking abortions to New York.
\u201cTo all New Yorkers: you still have access safe, legal abortions here in New York City.\n\nTo those seeking abortions around the country: you are welcome here. \n\nFind more information on providers, support, and additional resources available: https://t.co/1jloa0xxXK\u201d— Mayor Eric Adams (@Mayor Eric Adams) 1656083547
Protesters began convening at the gates of the Supreme Court where they rallied for the right to an abortion, including members of Congress.
\u201cMarching with Members of Congress to the Supreme Court to protest the #Dobbs decision.\u201d— Ted Lieu (@Ted Lieu) 1656083791
\u201cRIGHT NOW: Massive protests outside Supreme Court after the overturning of Roe v. Wade ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years\u201d— Nick Aresco (@Nick Aresco) 1656082461
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.