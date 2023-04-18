What's in King Charles's Coronation quiche?

It has been the question on everyone's lips.

What will King Charles III choose for his coronation dish?

The coronation of the monarch and his wife, Camilla, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 6 May 2023 after Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022 when his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II died.

This means he'll need something for a big lunch on the day and it can't be any old scran.

Coronation chicken or "poulet reine Elizabeth" came about for the late Queen's coronation lunch in 1953, created by Le Cordon Bleu London writer Constance Spry, and it has lived on in the 70 years since with people still enjoying a munch on the raisiny curried chicken.

But the late King has personally chosen a meal to mark his reign, and (drumroll please...) it's a quiche.

Not any old quiche, mind. A quiche containing British cheddar, spinach, broad beans and tarragon.

Chosen in conjunction with the royal chef, Mark Flanagan, the royal family’s website described it as “a deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours of spinach, broad beans and fresh tarragon.

"Eat hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes – perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch” they said.

But some people weren't so sure.

Here's how people have reacted to the news:

Meanwhile, there are four other official coronation dishes, if quiche doesn't tickle your tastebuds.

These are:

Prawn tacos with pineapple salsa - made by Greg Wallace

Strawberry and ginger trifle - made by Adam Handling

Roast rack of lamb with Asian-style marinade - made by Ken Hom

Coronation aubergine (?!) - made by Nadia Hussain

Only time will tell if the King's coronation quiche will end up enjoying the same cultural significance as his late mother's chicken before him.

