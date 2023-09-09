A couple who sat next to a 'snorting' and 'farting' dog during a 13-hour flight from Paris to Singapore have demanded a refund.

Gill and Warren Press were making their way to New Zealand with Singapore airlines but were horrified to find out one of their fellow passengers was a canine.

The four-legged friend sat next to Presses on the first leg of the flight from Paris to Singapore and had even paid for luxury premium economy seats to make the long flight as relaxing as possible.

However, the pooch in question was sat very close to them and was in fact an emotional support dog but according to the couple was a bit too noisy for their liking.

After asking if they could be relocated to elsewhere in the plane, the cabin crew told them that all that was available was at the back of economy class.

Speaking to Stuff magazine Mrs. Press said: "I heard this noise – a heavy snorting. I thought it was my husband’s phone, but we looked down and realised it was the dog breathing. I said, ‘I’m not having this sitting next to us the whole trip’".

Press added: "They couldn’t have the dog out in the aisle because they couldn’t get the trolleys through, so it had to come in further, which meant his head was under my husband’s feet.

“My husband was in shorts, and was getting the dog’s saliva goo on his leg.”

When the dog started farting they then asked again if they could move but were told the only seats available were where the cabin crew would sit.

Singapore Airlines told the couple that the incident would be logged but only received a reply a week later when they logged a complaint themselves.

They were eventually both given £95 travel vouchers which the couple said they were not happy with as they didn't get the "experience that they paid for."

In a statement given to The Independent, Singapore Airlines said: "Singapore Airlines endeavours to notify customers who may be seated next to an assistance dog prior to boarding the flight. We sincerely apologise that this did not occur in this case, and will work with our airport teams to ensure that this lapse does not occur in future.

"In circumstances where customers seated next to an assistance dog request to be moved, Singapore Airlines will assist to re-seat customers within the same cabin where space permits.”

