A re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ ended in shock on Good Friday, when a 25-year-old student died suddenly after taking part in the drama.

Suel Ambrose - who was reportedly studying philosophy at the Claretian University of Nigeria at the time - was playing St Peter, who cuts off a soldier’s ear in an attempt to stop Jesus’ arrest.

However, soon after this scene took place, Mr Ambrose fell to the ground and later started bleeding.

One witness, identified as Micheal Eluwa, told Vanguard: “At the time the incident occurred everybody came together and rushed the deceased to a school hospital.

“Later, when the case became worse, he was taken to a nearby Federal Medical Center (FMC).”

Mr Eluwa added it was at the FMC that it was confirmed the late student “could not survive” his injuries.

He continued: “Initially when it happened we thought it was a joke, and that it was part of the drama.

“It was when he could not get up that we knew it was a serious matter and he was rushed to hospital.”

According to The Guardian Nigeria, Mr Ambrose dreamed of becoming a priest after graduating from the university.

Claretian University has since told local media it would comment on the incident “later”.

