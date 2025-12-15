Dame Judi Dench fulfils her ‘dream’ of sharing the stage with Sir Mick Jagger

Dame Judi Dench has fulfilled her “dream” of sharing the stage with Sir Mick Jagger thanks to a surprise appearance from the rock legend during a live show.

On Sunday, the veteran actress, 91, appeared alongside broadcaster Gyles Brandreth at the Sondheim Theatre for a conversational-style show titled What’s The Play? What’s The Part?.

Brandreth, 77, who arranged for Sir Mick to come on stage, said it “was a total surprise” for Dame Judi, who was wearing a T-shirt that said “Rock & Roll”.

Dame Judi Dench on stage with Gyles Brandreth (Gyles Brandreth/PA)

The 82-year-old Rolling Stones frontman gave a speech reflecting on Dame Judi’s career, according to Brandreth.

He told the PA news agency: “I’ve been working in the theatre for nearly 60 years and I’ve never known a moment quite like it.

“As a surprise, I invited Sir Mick Jagger onto the stage at the end of our show.

“It’s a celebration of her career and we’ve been doing the show together off and on for nine years.

“From Laurence Olivier to Johnny Depp, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Clint Eastwood, she’s worked with them all.

“But she told me once her dream was to share a stage with Mick Jagger. They had never met before. Sometimes dreams come true.

“His appearance was a total surprise. I told only one person at the theatre that he was coming.

“When I contacted Sir Mick earlier in the week and told him it was a dream of Dame Judi’s, he said at once ‘I’ll be there!’.”

He added: “The audience response when Mick came on was unlike anything I’ve known in 60 years in the theatre.

“Sir Mick gave a beautiful speech about Judi’s career and unique quality.

“She repaid the compliment by reciting a 17th century love poem for him – The Parting by Michael Drayton.”

Oscar-winning actor Jim Broadbent and screen star Dominic West were also surprise guests.

Dame Judi and Brandreth were joined by special guests Sir Ian McKellen and Sigourney Weaver during their two-person show I Remember It Well – The Christmas Edition at the Sondheim Theatre in December 2024.