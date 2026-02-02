Half-Life 3 could be imminent claims renowned leaker

A renowned gaming leaker has revealed the speculated Half-Life 3 could actually be imminent as there is a rumour development has reached a crucial stage.

Half-Life 3 has been rumoured for years and would be the latest instalment in the iconic Half-Life first person shooter series from Valve.



Speculation has really picked up over the last couple of months or so, ever since Valve announced the Steam Machine console in November 2025.

And in a new YouTube video, Gabe Follower shared a rumour he has heard on the speculated development of Half-Life 3.

In the video, he said: "The current rumour is that HLX development has reached a point where it no longer requires all hands on deck and those who have finished their work are starting to shift to other projects.

"One of these projects is an unknown game that I'll probably discuss at some point in the future."

HLX is the codename that's understood to have been given to Half-Life 3.



Gabe Follower also explained some of the recent discoveries, such as realistic weapon ballistics, NPC behaviours, dynamic weather systems and more.

Half-Life 3, if it's in the works, will release on PC. Previous Half-Life games have initially been released on that platform before later being ported to consoles and it's likely Half-Life 3 would be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S - but there is the potential for it to launch exclusively on PC and be a timed exclusive.

Half-Life 2 is considered to be one of the greatest games of all time as the 2004 release simulated real-world physics and character models and was groundbreaking when it released.

To be clear, Half-Life 3 has not been officially confirmed and this is all speculation and rumour at this time.

