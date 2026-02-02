8 moments you missed from the Grammy Awards – and the 'Big Four' winners

The 2026 Grammys were full of unforgettable moments; from show-stopping performances and emotional wins to unexpected slip-ups and bold speeches, the night was packed with shade, laughter, and celebration.

Here are eight standout moments from the ceremony, along with a look at the 'Big Four' winners who dominated the night.





Trevor Noah pokes fun at Nicki Minaj's absence

During the show, host Noah addressed Nicki Minaj’s absence, saying, "Nicki Minaj is not here," alluding to the rapper’s ongoing support for Donald Trump.

"She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues," he added, referencing her appearance at a US Treasury event last week.





Justin Bieber's performance in SKYLRK boxers

Justin Bieber took to the stage at this year’s Grammys, performing his hit 'Yukon' shirtless, clad only in socks and boxer shorts.

This marked his first Grammy performance since 2022.





Lola Young's 'Messy' performance

After delivering a heartfelt, minimalistic performance of 'Messy', Lola Young secured her first-ever Grammy, winning Best Pop Solo Performance.

The singer beat out a strong field that featured Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and Justin Bieber.





Kendrick Lamar became the most awarded rapper in Grammy history

Kendrick Lamar is now the most awarded rapper in Grammy history, overtaking Jay-Z.



He picked up nine nominations this year, including two for his surprise album GNX, which was shortlisted for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.



With the latest additions, Lamar’s total now stands at 27 Grammy wins from 66 nominations. Jay-Z has 25 wins.





Bad Bunny's emotional reaction to winning Album of the Year

Bad Bunny made history as the first artist to win Album of the Year for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, written entirely in Spanish.

The Puerto Rican superstar was visibly stunned as Harry Styles announced the win, placing his head into his hand while the arena erupted in applause.

During his acceptance speech, Bad Bunny used the moment to deliver a powerful message, saying: "We’re not savage. We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans."

He continued: "The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that’s more powerful than hate is love, so please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. If we don’t hate them, we love our people, and we love our family. And that’s the way to do it – with love."





Lady Gaga's empowering speech for women in music

Adding another Grammy to her collection – this time, Best Pop Vocal Album for Mayhem – Lady Gaga shared a heartfelt speech for women in music.

"I just want to say, for women in music, that I know, sometimes, when you’re in the studio with a bunch of guys, it can be hard," she said. "So I urge you to always listen to yourself and always fight for your ideas, fight for your songs, fight for yourself as a producer. Make sure that you are heard, loudly".





Cher's Luther mix-up

Cher had a mini mix-up while announcing Record of the Year when she hesitated and confessed, "Oh! They told me it was gonna be on the prompter".

Moments later, she declared the Grammy was awarded to Luther Vandross (who died in 2005) instead of the track 'Luther' by Kendrick Lamar and SZA.





Billie Eilish's 'f**k ICE' speech

During her acceptance speech for Song of the Year 'Wildflower', Eilish thanked her team and fans before directing the attention to ICE.

"And as grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land," she shared.

"It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I just feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter," the star continued.

"And f**k ICE, that’s all I’m gonna say. Sorry!"





The 'Big Four' Grammy winners:

Album of the Year: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny Record of the Year: 'Luther', Kendrick Lamar with SZA

'Luther', Kendrick Lamar with SZA Song of the Year: 'WILDFLOWER', Billie Eilish. Written by Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell

'WILDFLOWER', Billie Eilish. Written by Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell Best New Artist: Olivia Dean





