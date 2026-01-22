Harry Styles announces tour: Everything we know about new dates and album

Harry Styles thrilled fans by announcing his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. set to be released on March 6, and has just confirmed a 2026 tour.

This news comes after a series of cryptic posters began appearing across major cities around the world that included a crowd of people accompanied by the statement, "WE BELONG TOGETHER", along with his website displaying the same message and footage of a crowd.

The 31-year-old's last album was 2022's Harry's House, which won Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys, and so this has been his longest break between albums as a solo artist.

Styles' first single Aperture is set to be released this Friday (January 23), with lucky fans getting to hear the track for the first time before its release at select record stores around the world.

A Harry Styles "We Belong Together" poster is seen on a wall in Soho on January 14, 2026 in London, England Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images

Has Harry Styles announced a tour?

Yes, he certainly has!

The singer is set to embark on his highly anticipated Together, Together. Tour, which is set to take place from May to December 2026, with 50 stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney.

The tour includes a six-night run at Wembley Stadium in June, with no other UK shows, and 30 shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and altogether he will perform in seven cities this year.

This announcement confirms the rumours from early January, where Billboard reported “industry chatter” suggested a Styles comeback with a world tour that may include several dates at Wembley Stadium ", could be on the cards" in summer 2026.

Who is supporting Styles on tour?

The special guests for the tour were also announced as Styles is set to be joined by Robyn (^), Shania Twain (*), Fcukers (~), Jorja Smith (#), Jamie xx (+), Fousheé (^^), and Skye Newman (!) and Baby J (@) cross select dates.

Every show confirmed for Harry Styles' 2026 tour

Here are all the dates announced for Harry Styles' Together, Together. Tour:

Sat May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA ^

Sun May 17 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA ^

Wed May 20 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA ^

Fri May 22 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA ^

Sat May 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA ^

Tue May 26 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA ^

Fri Jun 12 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

Sat Jun 13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

Wed Jun 17 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

Fri Jun 19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

Sat Jun 20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

Tue Jun 23 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

Fri Jul 17 – São Paulo, BR – Estadio MorumBIS ~

Fri Jul 31 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros #

Sat Aug 01 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros #

Wed Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Aug 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Sep 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Sep 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Sep 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Sep 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Sep 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Sep 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Sep 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Sep 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Sep 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Sep 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Oct 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Oct 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Oct 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Oct 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Oct 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Oct 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Oct 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Oct 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Oct 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Wed Oct 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Oct 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Oct 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Fri Nov 27 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium ^^ @

Sat Nov 28 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium ^^ @

Sat Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium ! @

Sun Dec 13 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium ! @





When do tickets go on sale?

Amsterdam

General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11am CET.

London

General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11am GMT

New York

General on sale begins Friday, January 30 for shows from August 26- October 9.

General on sale begins Wednesday, February 4 for shows from October 10- 31.

São Paulo

General on sale begins Wednesday, January 28 at 11am BRT.

Mexico City

General on sale begins Thursday, January 29 at 11am CST.

Melbourne

General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11am AEDT.

Sydney

General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 2pm AEDT

Is there a presale?

Yes, presales are happening.

The first is for presale in Amsterdam, London, Melbourne and Sydney, where you can get access if you preorder Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. from Style's UK, EU or AU stores before Saturday, January 24 at 11:59PM local time OR you can sign up for presale access by using Harry's no purchase necessary link and fill out the form with your details.

There are also Amex presale tickets starting on Monday, January 26 for the Amsterdam, London, New York, Melbourne and Sydney dates - for more information, visit here.

For New York tour dates, you need to sign up at https://signup.ticketmaster.com/harrystyles by Sunday, January 25 at 11:59PM ET. No codes are needed.

What kind of sound can we expect from the new album?

Instagram/harrystyles

This is the big question on every fan's mind since the album was announced, but what we do know is that there are 12 tracks on Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. and the record was executive produced by Kid Harpoon, who has previously worked with Styles on his previous albums.

We also know the first single for Styles' new album is Aperture set to drop this Friday (January 23).

Apple Music users have spotted two new playlists on Style's profile, which include songs from his discography, one is titled "Kiss All The Time." and includes his love songs such as Adore You, Love Of My Life, Sweet Creature, Fine Line, Daylight, and the second playlist titled, "Disco, Occasionally." has more of his upbeat hits such as Watermelon Sugar, As It Was, Kiwi, Music for Sushi Restaurant, andTreat People With Kindness.

So could we be getting a mix of love songs and dancefloor bangers? We'll have to wait and see.

