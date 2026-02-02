GTA 6 LIVE: Release date official update imminent

GTA 6's release date will get an official update from Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two imminently as the company prepares to host a quarterly earnings call.

Shortly before the last call in November 2025, Rockstar delayed Grand Theft Auto 6 to 19 November 2026, saying in a statement "these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve".

Despite the ongoing wait, GTA 6 is the most anticipated game of all time as gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps and screenshots.

Follow indy100's GTA 6 live blog below to keep up-to-date with all the latest breaking news, leaks and rumours as they happen.

Fans have say on upcoming Take-Two earnings call from GTA6 Fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been having their say on what they expect to see from Take-Two's upcoming earnings call in relation to any GTA 6 news. At the very least, there will be an official update on the game's release date, even if it's just to say its revised release date of 19 November currently remains on track. Redditor BorrisZ posted in the Subreddit: "Perfect for a trailer release in the afternoon, no?" And others have been sharing their thoughts. Neither_Principle_34 posted a meme that said: "Nothing ever happens." GaryVantage said: "Their share has crashed by 10 per cent so releasing a trailer now will be a good call." Macsilver18 said: "Yeah, it's usually at 6, maybe not a trailer but they'll reveal something even if it's just the art box, they did that with GTA 5. They could drop trailer 3 too and it would bring up their stocks again after the crash on Friday but it's Rockstar who knows."

Release date update imminent Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, is hosting a quarterly earnings call on Tuesday (3 February) at 9.30pm GMT (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT) and there will at the very least be an update on GTA 6's release date. The company's portfolio of studios, which also includes 2K, has a history of making announcements about upcoming titles around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. Just before the last earnings call in November, Rockstar Games announced GTA 6 was delayed to 19 November 2026. Rockstar could release trailer 3, new screenshots, fresh artwork or open pre-orders this time around but this is speculation. Even if there is no news from the studio before the call, at the very least Take-Two will confirm if GTA 6's current release date remains on track or not. indy100 will be building up to the earnings call and covering it live so keep it locked with our live blog for all the latest as it happens.

