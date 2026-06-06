Defibrillator installed at station where ‘heroic’ cadet saved child’s life

A defibrillator has been installed at a Glasgow railway station six months after a “heroic” army cadet stepped in to save a child’s life there.

In January Jordan Kerr, 15, had been at Drumchapel station on his way home from cadet training when he heard someone shouting for help on the platform.

He found a 10-year-old boy had collapsed after feeling unwell, and was struggling to breathe.

Jordan’s actions at Drumchapel station were nothing short of heroic. At just 15 years old, he showed remarkable composure, courage, and selflessness in an emergency situation Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director

Putting his cadet first aid training into action, the “selfless” teenager stepped in and administered CPR until the emergency services arrived.

His speedy intervention directly contributed to saving the boy’s life.

After the incident, rather than “ask for praise” Jordan instead called for a defibrillator to be installed at the station to help protect others.

He launched a petition calling for the life-saving device, which gathered more than 1,000 signatures.

Six months on from the incident, Jordan said he was “very happy” Drumchapel station now has its own defibrillator, as part of a wider rollout of the devices at stations across Scotland.

❤️⭐️We're hugely proud of Jordan Kerr, the 15-year-old Army Cadet who saved a young boy's life at Drumchapel station by giving him CPR. Jordan wanted a defibrillator machine installed at the station and now we've put one in. He went along to see it and tell us what he thought.… pic.twitter.com/R7eFNQQJz9 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 6, 2026

“I feel great it’s here, it’s been fitted,” he said.

“I feel amazing about myself, very proud of myself.

“It can save someone’s life in a heartbeat. I think it’s a great piece of equipment for ScotRail to have.

“When I was saving that boy’s life, instead of doing chest compressions, this could have done much better.

“And I’d like to thank ScotRail for that. It was very good of them to put another defibrillator on to the network.

“I’m glad they have done it. And it’s made me very happy, because it can save someone’s life.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We are pleased to confirm a defibrillator has been installed at Drumchapel station, ensuring the community has access to potentially lifesaving equipment in the future.

“Jordan’s actions at Drumchapel station were nothing short of heroic.

“At just 15 years old, he showed remarkable composure, courage, and selflessness in an emergency situation.

“What makes this story even more inspiring is that Jordan didn’t ask for praise. Instead, he asked for something that would help others.

“Everyone at ScotRail is incredibly proud to recognise Jordan’s actions. He is a credit to himself, his family, and his community.”