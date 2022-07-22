It’s something we didn’t know we needed, but the delivery company Deliveroo has released a dance song designed to deter seagulls from tucking into your fish and chips.

Not content with dividing the internet over its stance on the best ice lollies to eat during a heatwave, the company has partnered with a bird expert to produce the soundtrack, titled “Bye Gull Bye”.

Yes, really.

While the music doesn’t harm the birds, it contains sounds such as falcon and hawk calls and alarm sounds to push them away from our chippy tea.

It comes as a new survey commissioned by Deliveroo found 53 per cent of Britons have had food pinched by seagulls, with 44 per cent admitting they’ve previously been anxious about eating outside due to a fear of the flying pests.

Add to this the fact that 95 per cent of us are expected to hit the beach this summer - a rather unsurprising statistic given recent weather - and Deliveroo have decided to protect people enjoying one of Britain’s finest meals on the beach.

Not content with a silly sounding song, a mobile crew will erect zones at Brighton beach and Scarborough beach - from 10am to 6pm on Friday and Sunday respectively - where individuals armed with propellers, reflective umbrellas and even decoy hawks will guard your chips.

They’ve even called it ‘Chipwatch’ - because of course they have.

Aisha Jefferson of Deliveroo said: “One of the biggest summer rituals is al fresco dining, especially on the beach, but seagulls can wreak havoc on your peaceful picnic.

“If you’re worried about food-snatching seagulls, our Chipwatch crew will be on hand to protect you from having to share your food with our flying friends.

“If the beach isn’t your thing but you still find yourself covering your snacks, we’ve curated a music track that will safely distract and deter seagulls from pinching your food. It’s also a bit of a banger.”

Ornithologist Madeleine Goumas, a postdoctoral research associate from the University of Exeter, was the bird expert who worked with Deliveroo to produce the song - now available on YouTube and soon to be released on Spotify.

She said: “This is a great initiative to help the public enjoy their summer holidays without the threat of unwanted birds, all whilst not being harmful to them.

“I partnered with Deliveroo to ensure the track was no harm to the seagulls and to use gull calls to ensure it is effective. Research supports the use of gull alarm calls for deterring gulls.

“This is the sound gulls make when they spot a predator, and it tells other gulls to keep away. We hope this track will allow people to eat their food in peace.”

We can’t say the song will end up on any of our playlists, but if it means fewer chips in the mouths of pesky seagulls, then we’ll definitely keep it handy.

