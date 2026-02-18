Dennis the Menace appears on new 50p coin to celebrate 75 years of mischief

Dennis the Menace is featuring in a new coin design, celebrating 75 years of mischief.

The Royal Mint and Beano collaboration sees the prankster, wearing his famous red and black striped top, appear on a 50p coin with his trusty dog Gnasher.

A selection of the coins feature vibrant colour printing, bringing Dennis and Gnasher to life.

Mike Stirling, Beano’s director of mischief, with a Royal Mint Dennis the Menace 50p coin (Euan Cherry/PA Media Assignments)

Dennis burst on to the scene on March 17 1951 in Beano issue 452.

The comic was first published by Dundee-based DC Thomson on July 30 1938 and has entertained generations of children over its 87-year history, with characters also including Minnie the Minx, The Bash Street Kids, and Roger the Dodger.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint, said: “There’s something wonderfully fitting about this legendary mischief-maker finally making his mark on a collectible 50p and I’m sure Dennis himself would see it as his greatest prank yet.

Colour versions of the Dennis the Menace coins are available (Euan Cherry/PA Media Assignments)

“This coin captures everything we love about him, that unmistakable mischievous grin, his furry pal Gnasher by his side and that irresistible spirit of rebellion that has made him a favourite across generations.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring Dennis to life in this way, and we know this coin will be treasured by Beano fans young and old.”

Rob Glenny, executive director of growth and new product development at Beano Studios, said: “Dennis has always had a knack for turning up where you least expect him, and we’re very excited that he has now landed on a 50p coin.

“With Gnasher by his side, this coin captures the unmistakable spark that has kept Dennis at the heart of childhood for generations.

The new coin is available to buy from The Royal Mint from Thursday (Euan Cherry/PA Media Assignments)

“To see that mischief officially minted is a brilliant way to mark 75 years of laughs, pranks and unleashed imagination.”

The coin is available to buy from the Royal Mint’s website from 9am on Thursday, with prices starting at £15 for a brilliant uncirculated coin, with colour versions available for £25.

From February 26, visitors to the Royal Mint Experience, based in Llantrisant, South Wales, will also be able to strike their own Dennis the Menace 50p coin.