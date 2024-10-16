Diddy breaks social media silence with oddly light-hearted post

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has broken his social media silence on Instagram since a string of lengthy allegations landed him behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York.

At least six more lawsuits were filed earlier this week accusing the rapper of rape, sexual abuse and sexual assault. This is in addition to 120 more allegations, including 25 who were children at the time. Diddy's lawyer said they "cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," and "emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors".

On Tuesday (15 October), Diddy shared a series of photographs of his daughter Love Sean Combs who turned two.

The message read: "Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you."





The comments section was turned off, and it's unclear whether someone with access to his account on the outside world shared the Instagram post.

Diddy is awaiting his trial date on 5 May with prosecutor Emily Johnson telling the court the prosecution's case will last at least three weeks.

One of Diddy's attorney's Marc Agnifilo spoke to TMZ as a part of their new documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, Agnifilo said: "His state of mind is actually remarkable positive. I spend several hours with him every day... His resolve is strong. He’s engaged.

"He’s focused on his defence... he [has] come to terms with the fact that this is where he is for now."

