Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children have released a collective statement ahead of the disgraced mogul's 5 May federal trial.

Diddy remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after two judges denied him bail.

Diddy's adopted son Quincy, 33, jumped to Diddy's defence on Instagram. Quincy is the son of the late Kim Porter (who passed away aged 47 in 2018 from pneumonia) and biological father Al B. Sure.



In the post, Quincy wrote: "The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."

He continued: "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."

Quincy also tagged in his siblings to make it a collaborate Instagram post.





In addition to over 120 lawsuits filed against Diddy, five new civil lawsuits came to the surface on Sunday by attorney Tony Buzbee.

The lawsuits, obtained by NBC News, alleged Diddy sexually assaulted or raped the claimants between 2000 to 2022.

Two of the accusers are men, and three are women. One alleged Combs raped her when she was 13 years old. Diddy is also accused of drugging three women and one man in the suits.

"We will let the allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves and will work to see that justice is done," Buzbee told NBC News.

"We expect to be filing cases weekly naming Mr Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the filings."

Diddy has denied all the accusations against him.

In a statement shared last week, Diddy's lawyer said: "Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defences, and the integrity of the judicial process.

"In court, the truth will prevail that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone - adult or minor, man or woman."

Indy100 reached out to Diddy's rep for comment

