Dinner date takes a turn as woman receives mystery note from two women behind her

A woman has turned to TikTok for advice after receiving a mystery note from two girls at a restaurant while on a third date.

In a clip that's racked up 400,000 views, Lindsay (@cuteascluck) shared that when she returned from the bathroom, two women seated behind her were preparing to leave.

They paid Lindsay a compliment about her hair before handing her a folded-up note.

"My hair was behind my back most of the time. So she grabs my hair and is like, 'Oh my God. Your hair is so pretty, you're so beautiful, I just had to stop you,'" she recalled, adding: "'I just wanted to give you this.'"

Lindsay’s date asked what the note said, but she casually brushed it off, slipping it into her pocket when she saw the words "Just no!!"

However, when she later read it in the bathroom, she was stunned to find the full message: "Just no!! You can do better."

The mysterious note left her puzzled, sparking theories about what had really happened. Was it possible he’d flirted with the women while she was away? Or maybe he had a reputation in the area that prompted the cryptic warning?

It didn't take long for the clip to be flooded with thousands of comments, with one suggesting: "You now do a background check because they know something.

Another wrote: "It was a warning. They saw/know something you don't."

A third claimed: "They either recognized him from the night before on a date or are aware of his reputation. They warned you out of recognition."

Meanwhile, a fourth chimed in: "Not enough info. Use your judgement and try to get some actual insight into him. Best to do that for your safety anyway."

