The funniest memes as disposable vapes set to be banned across UK

A ban on disposable vapes in Britain is set to come in from the summer of 2025 - and people have got very mixed feelings about it.

The vape was originally invented to help people quit smoking cigarettes, but figures have revealed a rise in the number of adults who now vape despite never being regular smokers .

With fears that their bright colours and flavours are appealing to children who are illegally buying them, the ban is set to come in in mid-2025.

Suppliers in England reportedly have until 1 June 2025 to get rid of all their stock of disposable vapes, with governments in devolved nations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland expected to follow suit.

“It is deeply worrying that a quarter of 11 to 15-year-olds used a vape last year,” health minister Andrew Gwynne said.

“We know disposables are the product of choice for the majority of kids vaping today. Banning them will keep them out of the hands of vulnerable young people.”

But, for the many adults who vape, the news has sparked some significant reactions on social media.

Someone wrote on X/Twitter: “You are soooo lucky they are banning vapes guys do you know how laaaame you’ve looked. Release yourself from the fruity teat.”





Another wrote: “The UK banning Vapes from June, how are half these addicts gonna survive without breathing in flavoured air.”









Someone else said: “Collecting every flavour starting today.”

Another joked: “I know some people’s whole personalities are going to end next year, sorry about that.”

