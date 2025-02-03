Should dogs have the same rights as babies? Hot take sparks heated debate

A fiery debate ignited online when a woman voiced her controversial opinion: dogs should be allowed in all the places that babies can go.

In a new episode of Kareem Rahma's series Subway Takes which racked up a staggering 31 million views, one woman candidly suggested that dogs should be able to go anywhere with you – whether that be restaurants, on flights, to doctor appointments or the cinemas.

She went on to say that her dog has been to most places with her and she doesn't see the problem. Even her doctor was "pleasantly surprised" when she took along her pet to an appointment.

"When you go out to dinner and you hear babies screaming and crying and throwing things on the ground, you should consider if a dog should be allowed there too," she said. "The dogs can clean up the mess that a baby leaves."

In response, Rahma, who believes quite the opposite, quipped: "So can people."

The host doubled down on his view that dogs "belong outside," and if anything, the woman's view has made him "more radicalised in the direction that I originally came in."

It didn't take long for thousands of X/Twitter users to chime in on the debate with one simply quipping: "Don't compare dogs to babies."

Another wrote: "I love my dog, but I’m so over this new trend of dogs are like my child and I need to be allowed to have them everywhere I go. Some people are allergic, some dogs, especially little ones can never be fully potty trained and lots don’t do well with other people or other animals."

Others reiterated the sentiment regarding allergies, humouring: "I don't think people can be allergic to babies."

To round off, one person settled the debate with one sentence: "Hear me out a baby is a human being."

Regardless of whether they agree with the hot take or not, internet users have always been completely obsessed with dogs - and one of social media's biggest stars of recent times is a golden retriever named Sirius, who has some seriously impressive tricks up his sleeve.

Meanwhile, scientists previously found that Covid 'pandemic babies' have one specific trait in common.



