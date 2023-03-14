Is the DOJ investigating the 'F*** Joe Biden' chant?

Right-wingers have been losing their minds over a satire article that states the "f**k Joe Biden" chant will be investigated by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

Rumours were rife when a screenshot from a news article was posted to Twitter.

The fabricated article falsely states that Attorney General Merrick Garland was "committed to use the full authority of the Department to counter these chants".

The fake piece claims he said: "There has been a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and chanting. These chants run counter to our nation's core values."

The screenshot showed the author as 'DOGFACEPONIA' – a detail right-wingers clearly missed before wasting no time in expressing concerns of free speech being under "attack".

"Should be entertaining watch the DOJ try to detain 50,000 people," one naive verified user wrote, while another added: "This really is the end of a free America. When sports guns can't chant whatever they want, America is in the grip of tyranny. So let me begin - 'fu.k Biden'."

Awkward for the hundreds of gullible responses, the article leads back to dogfaceponia.com – described as a "SATIRE site."

On their website, they disclaim: "We frequently make references to well known stories and characters taken from popular culture, fairy tales, politics and other fiction.

"It is not intended to be taken seriously. If you believe what you read here then I have a unicorn horn to sell for $1 Million. Please enjoy our site and have a laugh or two."

The chant, which is often disguised as "let's go Brandon", first became prominent at the 2021 Nascar. A sports host was praised for her smooth save when the Republican-heavy crowd chanted: "F**k Joe Biden."



NBC’s Kelli Stavast acknowledged the cheers and claimed them to be "Let’s go, Brandon."

"As you can hear the chants from the crowd — ‘Let’s go, Brandon,’" she told Brandon Brown before asking about his winning strategy.









