It’s been reported that Donald Trump has made just $200 from Truth Social since leaving the White House in 2021.

The former president’s personal financial disclosure reports with the Federal Election Commission offers the public the first look at his earnings and financial state in the years since his term as president ended.

The social media platform was launched early in 2022. At one time it rose to the top of Apple’s App store, but it was met with teething problems as downloaders were given a waitlist number and faced a delay before they could post.

The insight into Trump’s finances published in a 101-page document shows that despite Truth Social reportedly being valued between $5m and $25m, it allegedly made him less than $201.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He owns 90 per cent of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, the umbrella group for Truth Social.

The breakdown also shows that Trump made more than $5m from speaking engagements, between $100,000 and $1m with his NFT scheme.

A report from The New York Times last year found that his Trump Organization inked a deal with a Saudi real estate company to build a Trump-affiliated hotel, villa and golf course in Oman as part of a $4bn project.

His filings also show that he earned $5m in royalties through “DT Marks Oman LLC,” one of his overseas business ventures.

It comes after Trump became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges.

The 76-year-old is accused of falsifying business records in an attempt to cover up extramarital affairs he’d allegedly had with Playboy model Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.