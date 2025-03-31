TikTokers are cancelling US travel plans following Trump's immigration crackdown

TikTokers have compared Donald Trump's immigration crackdown to North Korea, with some cancelling their travel plans to America.

According to USA Today, immigrant women have shared harrowing accounts of being confined in ICE detention centers, describing the conditions as inhumane and terrifying. They reported being treated "like animals" and subjected to such severe circumstances.

"We smelled worse than animals," one detainee told the publication. "More girls were coming every day. We were screaming, begging them, 'You can't let them come.' They didn’t have space."

In a statement, ICE told the outlet: "ICE takes its commitment to promoting safe, secure, humane environments for those in our custody very seriously. These allegations are not in keeping with ICE policies, practices and standards of care."

One Canadian TikToker by the name of @2me_travels shared that he cancelled his next trip to the US.

While he said he was looking forward to visiting and seeing friends and family, he will no longer be going because of ICE.

"ICE is detaining people, I mean, they detained a young Canadian for 10 days. They apparently arrested a bunch of Germans recently. They're going through people's phones," he said. "The United States is meant to be the beacon of democracy and freedom. Well, it is anything but.

"It is awful in North Korea, it is awful in Saudi Arabia and it's awful in Iran. We can all be honest about that, but when that sort of thing settles in what we consider to be the, I don't know, the free world, that is the erosion of any value that we actually stand for."





@2me_travels Time to really boycott. I’ve cancelled my trip. #usa #boycott #travel #canada #cancel #fascist #dictator #viral





The clip was flooded with thousands of commentators taking sides with the TikToker, along with others who also cancelled their plans to the US.

"I cancelled my plan too," one said, with another reiterating: "Cancelled two trips to the US. Not supporting an administration that is attacking our country."

"American here - totally understand and thank you for standing up to this madness," one wrote, as another quipped: "It’s embarrassing what America has become."

Meanwhile, a third added: "USA citizen here. This is our reality right now. Please stay away and be safe. We are trying to do the same here. I have no idea what our future will be but it’s scary."

This article was originally published on 26 March and is being updated regularly

