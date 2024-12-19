Donald Trump is known for many things, but his signature look has become as synonymous with him as his name - with blonde hair and an orange glow that he once blamed on new lightbulbs.

For years, his hair has been the subject of both fascination and speculation, evolving into a cultural talking point that sparked conversation across social media. So, on Tuesday (17 December), when he stepped out with a noticeably shorter haircut than usual, the reaction came in thick and fast.

In the footage shared on X/Twitter, the president-elect was spotted at his Palm Beach Club. He had seemingly just completed a round of golf as he held a MAGA cap while greeting supporters.

His hair soon garnered attention from social media users as it resembled that of a slicked-back mullet.

Over on Fox, anchor Harris Faulkner gushed over the new style, calling it the "winds of winning" that resembled Trump was "leaning into the victory".

More support was shown in a Twitter/X poll that saw 52 per cent in favour of his new hairstyle.

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, people saw it as an opportunity to flood the timeline with a host of reactions, with one comparing it to Buzz McCallister from Home Alone.

Another compared him to "an angry grandpa at a country club. He also seems to be going easy on the orange".

Another believed his new "makeover" made him appear "more youthful".

One person simply quipped: "What did they do to his hair?"





Another suggested the supposed new do is nothing more than "hat hair".

One suggested he took inspiration from Elon Musk.





As another struck up a resemblance to Back to the Future's Biff Tannen.

