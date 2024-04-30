Trump reveals his chilling plans for America should he be voted in for a second term

Donald Trump lifted the lid on his concerning plans should he be voted for a second term, after saying he believed he was too nice the first time around.

Six months ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Trump sat down with TIME at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, where he revealed that Americans can expect a mass deportation operation.

When politics reporter Eric Cortellessa asked whether Trump would override the Posse Comitatus Act, a law that prohibits the use of military force on civilians, Trump responded: "Well, these aren't civilians."



"These are people that aren't legally in our country. This is an invasion of our country. An invasion like probably no country has ever seen before," he continued.

"They're coming in by the millions. I believe we have 15 million now. And I think you'll have 20 million by the time this ends," Trump claimed. "And that's bigger than almost every state."

Trump added that it's unlikely he would house people in detention camps as he would deport them swiftly. However, he did not rule out building more holding centres if needed during the operation.

"No, I would not rule out anything," he said. "But there wouldn't be that much of a need for them [detention camps], because of the fact that we're going to be moving them out. We're going to bring them back from where they came."

Trump also said he would let red states monitor women’s pregnancies, as per the outlet.

"Do you think states should monitor women's pregnancies so they can know if they've gotten an abortion after the ban?" the 2024 Republican candidate was asked, to which he responded: "I think they might do that. Again, you'll have to speak to the individual states."

"Look, [overturning] Roe v. Wade was all about bringing it back to the states, and that was a legal – as well as possibly in the hearts of some, in the minds of some – a moral decision."

When asked if he felt "comfortable" with states prosecuting women, Trump said: "It’s irrelevant whether I’m comfortable or not. It’s totally irrelevant, because the states are going to make those decisions."

Other topics of conversation included the January 6 2021 Capitol riot, calling those who rioted the "J-6 patriots."

He also said he would find it difficult hiring anyone who believed Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

"I wouldn't feel good about it, because I think anybody that doesn't see that that election was stolen – it just, you look at the proof. It's so vast, state legislatures where they didn't go through the legislature," he said.

