Jake Paul shares terrifying footage of his private jet being hit by lightning

Jake Paul went toe to toe with Mike Tyson at a press conference recently to preview their upcoming fight – but it was the journey back home from the event that proved the scarier experience.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer took part in the conference held in Arlington on May 13.

There was all the stuff we expected – with Tyson and Paul squaring up to each other and exchanging a war of words – and also some things that were completely bizarre and totally unexpected (not least when Tyson appeared to say he saw pictures of Paul dancing when he was 16-years-old "and for some reason had an erection" ).

However, the most dramatic moment came as Paul was flying home, when his private jet was struck by lightning.

Sharing his terrifying experience on Instagram, Paul uploaded a video of himself and his fellow passengers thousands of feet in the air, flying through a storm.

“The way home from the presser was interesting,” the video caption read, while the text overlay said: “Lightning strikes Jake Paul’s jet.”

Paul can be seen with a nervous smile on his face during the flight, before putting his hands together and praying to ancient Greek god Zeus after the lightning hits.

The boxer can be seen in the clip with his golden retriever, called Thor. He says in the footage: “We woke up the gods of war and [there is] lightning on the plane, brother.”

Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix

“Oh s***!” he added. “Zeus, I love you brother.”

Thankfully, the plane made the journey unscathed, with Paul living to fight another day.

And fight he will, against Tyson, who will be 58-years-old when the match happens, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20. It will be the first ever live boxing broadcast on Netflix .

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury took time out before his loss to Oleksandr Usyk to talk about the Tyson v Paul fight - and he said he thinks Tyson will win .

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings