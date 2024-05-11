Mike Tyson pleads with Jake Paul ahead of fight

Mike Tyson, 58, has sent his upcoming boxing opponent Jake Paul, 27, a message ahead of their fight on 20 July.

The hotly anticipated match at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will see the boxing legend come out of retirement.

In a recent interview, American musician and host Damon Elliott warned Paul to stay clear of Tyson.

"Jake, I’ve know Mike since he smacked the s*** out of me at 14-years-old and my face has never been the same," Elliot said.



However, Tyson pleaded with Paul and urged him to go ahead and not withdraw from the fight.

"Do it Jake, please, don’t listen to this man. Jake, don’t listen to him, please," Tyson hit back.

It comes after Paul vowed that he or Tyson will "die" during the fight.



Speaking to USA Today , Paul said: "I love Mike. I’m super respectful of him. It’s an honour to be in the ring with him. But I have to end him.

"It’s war. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has [sic] to die."

Pau previouslyl made a key admission about his upcoming fight, saying he is "scared" of who he's fighting. Tyson also admitted he is "scared to death" of the match himself.

Speaking about the fight, Paul said: "It's very 50/50 but to the people that don't think I'm going to win, I'm younger, faster, sharper and can hit at the same levels that he can and be able to take his punches."

