Teen rapper accidentally kills himself during livestream in tragic gun mishap

A 17-year-old rapper has died after accidentally shooting himself in the head during a livestream.

Rylo Huncho was found dead at his home in Suffolk, Virginia, on 15 May, with police confirming that a young man had been killed by an “accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head.

The local force did not confirm the deceased’s name, but separate footage circulating on social media showed Rylo singing into a camera while dancing around his room with a pistol, the New York Postreports.

The boy then appeared to switch off the gun’s safety and aim it at his head, at which point a shot rang out.

The camera suddenly dropped, and the teenager was lost from view.

The teenager often posted footage of himself rapping and had amassed a small following on Spotify (rylohuncho_/Instagram)

The following day, a fundraiser was set up for Rylo’s grieving mother.

The creator of the GoFundMe – a woman named Monica Savage, who claims to be one of the late teen’s cousins – wrote on the page: “Hello, my aunt recently lost her 17-year-old son from a self-inflicted gun wound to the head.

“He was her only son! She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could.”

Monica continued that the family was still trying to “figure” out the cause of death – whether it was truly accidental or suicide – but reiterated that Rylo was her aunt’s only child, adding: “It was always her and her son”.

At the time of writing, the page had raised $2,818 (around £2,210) of its $15,000 (around £11,800) goal.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings