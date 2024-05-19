GTA 6: Live updates as release date confirmed for Autumn 2025

Gamers who have waited months for an update on Grand Theft Auto 6 finally got what they wanted - GTA 6 will release in Autumn 2025.



That's according to a press release issued by Take-Two, which owns Rockstar Games, detailing its finances in conjunction with an earnings call.

Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two, said: "Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI.

"We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase."

When asked further about GTA 6's release, Zelnick added: "We narrowed to Fall 2025 and we feel really good about that release date.

"Rockstar hasn't given details of expectations, they released a wonderful trailer which broke the internet and there will be more news from Rockstar in the fullness of time."

Karl Slatoff, president of Take-Two, was asked about the increased expectations of the commercial impact of the GTA series, and said: "Market's anticipation for GTA 6 is at fever pitch and expectations are high in this boardroom and everyone around the world in terms of the perfection that Rockstar delivers."

Rockstar has not yet commented.

Below is a roundup of some of the most recent news, leaks, rumours and discussions, and this will continue to be updated, so keep checking back for the latest.

Fan art of Lucia mugshot A popular post in the GTA 6 Subreddit is of a fan made take on what Lucia's mugshot could look like. Lucia is seen in orange prison uniform at the very start of the trailer. And PrettyFlackoJodi has posted artwork of how Lucia could look when having her mugshot taken - it's got social media users commenting. Physical_Toe231 said: "Nice. Reminds me of the mugshots in the GTA 4 police database. I hope they bring those back. Maybe you can meet a mission giver then search their name on eyefind and see all the news articles about them." GameRollGTA said: "Awesome work." Joseph_Beed said: "I really like this one, the face is a bit too light, but it's really good, nice OP!"

Red Dead Redemption turns 14 The Red Dead Redemption series turns 14. It's been 14 years to the day since the first Red Dead Redemption released. It went on to have Undead Nightmare DLC and the incredibly popular follow-up Red Dead Redemption 2 released in 2018. Rockstar's Instagram page still has 14 posts on it.

GTA 6 trailer played on 1980s TV A Redditor has posted a video of the GTA 6 trailer playing out an a TV from the 1980s in the GTA 6 Subreddit. racc_d said they got the trailer to play on the TV but it's not the best quality. However a number of Redditors have upvoted the post. Tylsalahja said: "Somehow this makes the graphics look even more realistic." SweetPureEuphoria said: "Now you have to play the whole game on it when it comes out." EtimmT said: "It's always seemed crazy to me that, if you think about it, every single technological advancement created by man has always been possible, we just didn't have the knowledge or found the necessary materials, but like nothing could have stopped them in itself."

Take-Two stocks back on the rise After plummeting when GTA 6 was announced to release in Autumn 2025, Take-Two's stocks are back on the rise. According to Market Watch, the price of a stock for the company is $148.82 at the time of writing - it surpassed the $152 mark earlier in the day. This is around the level it was at before the earnings call.

Half of PlayStation players currently not able to play GTA 6 A Tweet from reporter Stephen Totilo recently said Sony has reached 59 million units sold for the PS5 and it's in the second half of its life cycle. But it also says Sony has 118 million monthly active users and that half are still playing on PS4. GTA 6 will only be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S when it releases in Autumn 2025, meaning at this moment, half of PlayStation's player base will not be able to play the Grand Theft Auto title.



Could GTA 6 launch on PS6? An X / Twitter user has shared a timeline of past PlayStation console releases and speculates a PS6 console could release sooner than thought and even around the time of GTA 6. @GTAVINewz posted a screenshot which said: "PS4's development started in 2008 and then it was released five years later. "PS5's development started in 2015 and then it was released five years later. "Based on a 2021 job listing from Sony that suggests the development of a new console, we can assume the PS6 release date will be around 2026." Reports have previously suggested a PS5 Pro is in the works and could be released as early as the end of 2024 and that the PS5 is more than halfway through its life - it released in 2020.

Take-Two 'respect and trust' for Rockstar 'incredible' A Redditor has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit that "it's incredible how Take-Two respects and trusts Rockstar". sukumbakudinubi said: "If it was another company, it would definitely be under pressure and nervous to launch as quickly as possible." Other Redditors have been sharing their thoughts too. DestinyUniverse1 said: "Rockstar generally focuses on quality and crafting the perfect game that they can milk for decades rather than putting out games every few months like Ubisoft. They are both greedy money makers but they both go about it the opposite way." ToppleToes said: "Rockstar has always gone for quality over quantity. And we have seen many games in the recent times that have under delivered. Rockstar can be greedy but they never give us a bad product." Hookey911 said: "That is what happens when your studio develops the most expensive game in history and it will surely recoup costs within the first day it is released. There is no financial pressure to do anything they don't want to do."

Screenshot speculation Speculation continues on social media that there could be more GTA 6 announcements to come shortly. Rockstar still hasn't shared anything about the updated release window with some social media users speculating there could be a community update from the developers with screenshots. That's after social media recently went into meltdown as Rockstar had updated the GTA 6 page on its website with placeholders for four screenshots under a new heading called 'screens'. There was also a release date heading in the 'specifications' section along with mentions of 'cover art' and 'digital purchases', which could mean pre-orders, in its code too. But this was quickly taken down with the page reverted back to how it looked before.

Still nothing from Rockstar, Take-Two share prices tumble Although Take-Two announced GTA 6 is planned for release in Autumn 2025, there is still no post or official word from Rockstar. Take-Two announced a quarterly loss of $2.9 billion. When news broke of the Autumn release for GTA 6, Take-Two's share price plummeted by more than $6 per share and it has not fully recovered - it's currently down by more than $3.50 per share compared to before the announcement.

Further social media reaction A number of Redditors have been sharing their thoughts about GTA 6 releasing in Autumn 2025 in the game's Subreddit. trofyhype said: "At least we got something." WeeklySavings said: "Can't say I'm surprised, but damn I was really hoping for early 2025." ShootYourTires said: "Goes to cry in the shower." Plyons27 said: "I think we all had a little hope we could be playing this less than a year from now but this was always the most likely release window let’s be honest." galaxyadmirer said: "Not surprising but good to have confirmation."

Closing statement Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two, said: "We've had some challenging times - we're here for our customers, for our colleagues and for our shareholders and we're extraordinarily excited about the position we're in, the current financial year and the titles in the pipeline ahead."

Financial analysis At the time of Take-Two previous earnings call in February, the company said: "At this time, the number tracking is a little above $7billion for net bookings or the year and given the typical shifts in tweaks that occur in our forecasting process." But now the company expects $5.5billion in net bookings for the 2025 financial year instead of the previous $7billion. That could imply GTA 6 may have been internally scheduled for release in early 2025, as it would coincide with that financial year, put has instead been pushed back to the financial year ending March 2026.

'Anticipation for GTA 6 is at fever pitch' Karl Slatoff, president of Take-Two, was asked about the increased expectations of the commercial impact of the GTA series. He said: "GTA 5 continues to perform so well, we've sold more than 200 million units and we continue to be pleased of sales of the full game. "GTA 5 is up 35 per cent and GTA Online more than 23 per cent - that's extraordinary growth. "Market's anticipation for GTA 6 is at fever pitch and expectations are high in this boardroom and everyone around the world in terms of the perfection that Rockstar delivers."

'More news from Rockstar in fullness of time' Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two, was asked if the narrowing of GTA 6's release window has had a knock-on effect on the "live service portion" of the game. He said: "Rockstar hasn't given details of expectations, they released a wonderful trailer which broke the internet and there will be more news from Rockstar in the fullness of time."

'We feel really good about that release date' Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two, was asked about the release of GTA 6. He gave a short response and said: "We narrowed to Fall 2025 and we feel really good about that release date."

Shareholders asking questions Shareholders who are dialled into the earnings call itself, and not listening through a live stream, are now asking questions to the Take-Two bosses. The first is about the full acquisition of Gearbox and the thinking behind that. Gearbox has developed the Borderlands franchise among other hit games.

Further comments on GTA 6 from Take-Two bosses could still happen Senior bosses at Take-Two are talking through their results for the final quarter of the financial year ending March 2024, that financial year as a whole and forecasts for the next financial year with some mention of the years beyond that. There is a Q&A session at the end of the call, when bosses could be asked for more details about GTA 6.

GTA 5 and GTA Online continues to grow GTA 5 and GTA Online grew audiences in the final quarter of the last financial year, ending March 2024. GTA 5 reclaimed the top spot most as the most watched video game across all platforms. Rockstar's GTA+ membership almost doubled.

More from chair and CEO of Take-Two Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two, said: "Looking ahead, we believe that our company is poised to achieve new levels of success, and we expect to deliver sequential growth in Net Bookings for Fiscal 2025, 2026, and 2027. "As we deliver our pipeline, we are confident that we will drive our scale, enhance our margins, and deliver industry-leading returns for our shareholders."

GTA 6 to launch in Autumn 2025 GTA 6 is scheduled to launch in Autumn 2025 according to a press release from Take-Two. Ahead of its earnings call, the company has published a press release. Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two, said: "As we enter Fiscal 2025 with positive momentum, we expect to deliver Net Bookings of $5.55 to $5.65 billion. Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI. We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase."

30 minute countdown Take-Two's earnings call is scheduled to get underway in just 30 minutes from now. It will report on Q4 in the last financial year for Take-Two ending March 2024, along with its overall performance in the full financial year and forecast for the next which ends March 2025. Details of a forecast timeline for GTA 6 are expected to be shared as part of that.

Reddit live thread A live thread has been posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit for social media users to react as Take-Two's earnings call takes place. Some users have already been sharing their expectations for it - some of which are very tongue-in-cheek. PlatinumPlayer said: "Going in to this with low expectations, I'm expecting gameplay, release date, a digital download code, and GTA 7 announcement. Anyone else?" s3cret_agent_007 said: "I just wanna hear $7-8b for F2025 (financial year)." Top_Information3534 said: "Expectation: Strauss briefly mention GTA 6 and confirms its ongoing development. No thing exciting."

Take-Two earnings call - what to expect What must be one of the most highly-anticipated earnings calls in gaming history will get underway in just under an hour-and-a-half at the time of writing. There has been no official update from Rockstar in relation to GTA 6 in the run up to it but there have been updates for GTA Online, Red Dead Redemption 2 soon being available again on the PS Plus Game Catalog and the leak of Red Dead Redemption and its expansion Undead Nightmare soon being available on PC. Even if there is no other specific mention of GTA 6 in the earnings call, the forecast for the financial year ending in March 2025 will give some indication as to when GTA 6 is planned for release. So there should, at the very least, be some kind of hint as to when in 2025 GTA 6 could come out.

Another GTA Online update Rockstar has shared another update - again about GTA Online. The same image has been shared on Instagram, with the number of posts on Rockstar's page now back up to 14. With Take-Two's earnings call just over four hours away at the time of writing, it seems as though that could be all the official updates from Rockstar before then.

Rockstar update - but it's GTA Online Rockstar has posted an update - but it's for GTA Online with a number of social media users calling for an update on GTA 6. Rockstar's Instagram page has recently been kept at 14 posts - two have been recently deleted with a picture of the above promotion shared on the social media platform. That means the page currently sits on 13...

Take-Two earnings call coverage Be sure to keep it locked with this live blog as Take-Two's earnings call approaches - there'll be regular updates on what happens, what's said and if there's any indication on the release timeline for GTA 6. The earnings call is expected to report the financial results from the last quarter of the last financial year (ending March 2024), performance through that full financial year and forecasts for the current one (ending in March 2025). Even if there is no official GTA 6 announcement from Rockstar before the earnings call, the call itself is very likely to give an indication to an expected timeframe of release for the game. The earnings call starts at 9.30pm BST.

GTA 6 could be rocked by poor UK sales according to shocking survey result A screenshot of Lucia from the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games A shocking survey has found half of UK gamers have said they are unlikely or not sure if they will bother buying GTA 6 when it's released. The survey was conducted by Statista and YouGov with 45 per cent of gamers surveyed saying it's very or fairly unlikely they will buy Rockstar's new game and four per cent saying they don't know. 41 per cent said it's very or fairly likely they will buy the game. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 owners shut down studios, office and lay off staff A screenshot of Jason from the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games Take-Two Interactive Software, an American holding company that owns publisher Rockstar Games which makes the Grand Theft Auto series, is shutting down two studios, one of its offices and is laying off staff, according to reports from the start of May. In April 2024, Take-Two announced it would lay off around five per cent of its workforce, or around 600 employees. That seems to be coming into effect as documents seen by Bloomberg say two of its indie studios will shut. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 - the latest An official announcement or update about GTA 6 has not yet been shared in the run-up to Take Two's earnings call. Take-Two has had history of sharing news to drive investment and interest in the company. Rockstar will be making Red Dead Redemption 2 available on PS Plus again imminently though, with speculation that Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will release on PC. It's the 12th birthday of Rockstar's Max Payne 3 and an update is understood to have been made available for it. However at the time of writing, there is no official update on GTA 6. But even if there isn't any announcement before the earnings call, the call itself will at the very least provide an expected timeline of the release expectations for it, at the very minimum indicating if Rockstar plans to release the game before the end of the current financial year (which ends in March 2025) or the next (which would mean sometime between April and December 2025 if the first trailer's release detail of 2025 is still on track). It's been heavily speculated previously that the planned release window for GTA 6 is early 2025.

Red Dead Redemption 2 soon available again on PS Plus Game Catalog Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) is returning to the PS Plus Game Catalog. Every month, Sony updates titles available on the upper two tiers of PlayStation's subscription service called PS Plus. While a plethora of titles will leave the service, including a number in the Final Fantasy series, RDR2 is coming back along with Red Dead Online. That and a number of other titles will be playable from May 21 onwards. RDR2 was previously available on the PS Plus upper subscription tiers but was removed in September 2022.



Rockstar co-founder making open-world adventure game Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser is reportedly working on a new open-world adventure game with his new company Absurd Ventures. Houser co-founded Rockstar in 1998 but left in early 2020, announcing his new venture in 2023. Video Games Chronicle reports Absurd Ventures is recruiting for seven game development roles including a lead gameplay designer. The job summary for the post says: "Become the primary vision holder and hands-on contributor for character, controls and camera design in an open world action-adventure game. "The person in this role will lead a team of multi-disciplinary specialists to deliver best-in-class combat and third person action across multiple game modes."

'Sketchy suburban areas' A popular post on the GTA 6 Subreddit says Obelisk7777 would like to see "sketchy suburban areas in greater Leonida". These features were prevalent in GTA 4's Liberty City, based on New York, but not so much in GTA 5's Los Santos, based on Los Angeles. The post has 1.4k upvotes at the time of writing. COYG17 said: "They need to definitely add more scary s**t the way they did in RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2). Walking through the woods and seeing dead bodies then getting attacked by some group of serial killers was a cool addition." Tight-Fall5354 said: "In the leaks, there were criminal events that could happen to you like having your car stolen and s**t." Burgher1933 said: "Couldn't agree more. If Saint Denis' alleyways or smaller streets are any sign of this, then we're in for some top level creepiness after dark."

Former Rockstar director on GTA's PS2 era Former Rockstar technical director Obbe Vermeij has given insight on X / Twitter to some of the technical details of the Grand Theft Auto games on the PS2 which were GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas. Vermeij worked at Rockstar North from 1995 to 2009. He posted: "Memory on the PS2 was tight. We had to limit the number of used vehicle models to eight. "My code would occasionally pick a car model to be phased out. Once there were none left on the map, this model would be removed and a new model could be loaded. "The code would pick a model that was appropriate for the area (sports cars in business district, old cars in run-down areas etc)."

Popular concept map A Redditor has shared a concept map they say they've created in the GTA 6 Subreddit. It shows an incredibly detailed map of how the fictional state of Leonida (where GTA 6 is set is based on Florida) could look as if it was on Google Earth or something similar; it seems as though it's been based off the GTA 6 mapping project map but without the panhandle. The GTA 6 mapping project is an online community that's piecing together how Leonida could look based on leaks and widespread speculation. It's got 1.5k upvotes at the time of writing.

Jason wearing prison shoes? X / Twitter user @GameRollGTA has spotted that "Jason appears to be wearing standard issue shoes which are given to convicts in federal prisons across the USA". This was seen in the main artwork for the game that's so far been released. The first trailer for GTA 6 sees Lucia in prison uniform - now there is speculation about Jason and whether he has faced, or will face, time in prison in the game.

Sex in cutscenes discussion The GTA 6 Subreddit community has been discussing the potential inclusion of sex in cutscenes in the game. An X / Twitter user said: "GTA 6 will include adult content including sexual cutscenes between the two playable characters." While this was reposted on Reddit as "fake", a number of users have been sharing their thoughts. Eagle_1116 said: "I love how consensual sex is considered kinda taboo in video games but mass homicide isn't." TheNRG450 said: "Oh trust me, Rockstar still has nightmares since the Hot Coffee era. They won't. Maximum some kind of Witcher 3's scenes." Hot Coffee is the unofficial name for a minigame included in GTA: San Andreas where players could control main character CJ having animated sex with his girlfriend - it was removed when the game actually released but the code was not deleted. A modder disabled controls around the code and released the modified code online under the name Hot Coffee - it got Rockstar and Take-Two into a legal backlash. WeeklySavings said: "I mean there'll definitely be intimate scenes between Jason and Lucia. It'll never go too far and show them having sex tho lmao."

Rockstar 'releasing' Red Dead Redemption on PC A Reportedly reputable Rockstar insider has said Red Dead Redemption is on its way to PC. The game first released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010 and has not been made available on PC - but it appears that's about to change. If true, it will include the Undead Nightmare DLC too.

Take-Two earnings call - what we know so far A composite image of the GTA 6 logo and a screenshot from the trailer Rockstar Games Take-Two's earnings call is happening on May 16 at 9.30pm BST. Because the company has previously announced games such as Red Dead Redemption 2 in the run up to such calls to drive interest and investment, it's widely speculated an update on GTA 6 could precede the latest one. The call will report on Q4 in the financial year for Take-Two, along with its overall performance in the full financial year and forecast for the next. At the very least, it's expected a company forecast for the timeline of GTA 6 will be revealed, even if there is no official update or announcement before the call. However an investment firm is recently reported to have "revised down" its expectations for Take-Two's earnings call and says GTA 6 could be delayed as a result. According to Proactive Investors, Wedbush Securities said: "Take-Two investors have shown a willingness to look beyond a near-term whiff if a big longterm reward comes into view." Wedbush said it expects an "underwhelming" full-year outlook for the earnings call but says it is "confident the wait for GTA 6 will be worth it". Its full-year estimates for Take-Two is now at $6.51b in net bookings and $5.50 in earnings per share, down from its previous estimates of $7b and $7. If financial targets are not on track, Wedbush is understood to have said this could have a knock-on effect on the development and release of GTA 6. At the time of Take-Two previous earnings call in February, the company said: "At this time, the number tracking is a little above $7b for net bookings or the year and given the typical shifts in tweaks that occur in our forecasting process. "Our pipeline is groundbreaking for next year and beyond, teams are making excellent progress on game development and nothing material has changed with regard to the lifetime value of our portfolio."

