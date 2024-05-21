The 'Four Seasons Orlando hotel' baby meme explained

If you've been on social media at any point during the last couple of days you've probably seen the 'Four Seasons Orlando Baby'.

But if you're not sure what I'm talking about or if you're just a bit confused as to why this baby is all over your For You Page, keep reading to get caught up.

The meme comes from a TikTok posted by @sobrizzle where she asks two children (believed to be her nieces) if they want to go to the Four Seasons Orlando.

The toddler excitedly says me in the way you would expect, but the baby shoots her arm up too and says "me" in a calm manner unexpected from someone so young. To truly understand you might want to watch the short clip below:

@sobrizzle If the @Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador my niece got you 😂🤣😂🤣😂

The politeness of the baby instantly grabbed viewers, and the comments speak for themselves.

"Yes, mother, I have the desire to partake in the Four Seasons Orlando trip," reads one comment with over 325,000 likes.

"Mother I yearn for the guileless leisure's of the four seasons Orlando," reads another.

You get the idea.

Now, people are taking the clip and dubbing it with a posh, soft-spoken voice saying similar phrases to the above comments.

There was also a lot of confusion on how the baby even knew what Four Seasons Orlando was.

But it's safe to say the video is one of the most popular on TikTok now, with already over 33 million views.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



