US president Donald Trump has claimed he has found an American buyer for the popular social media app TikTok, but his use of a familiar timeframe for releasing more information has left critics unconvinced.

It was back in April 2024 that Congress passed a bill requiring TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to an American company in order to prevent a ban on its use in the US, but Trump has pushed the deadline for a deal back through multiple extensions.

Now, in an interview with Fox News, the Republican said there was a US buyer for the social media app, but when asked for a name by reporter Maria Bartiromo, he said details would be shared in “about two weeks”.

“I think President Xi will probably do it,” he added.

The timeframe, which has been used by Trump before, has since raised eyebrows on Twitter/X:

“He can’t count past 14 days,” claimed one social media user:

Another mocked the comments by referencing Trump’s viral cognitive test:

A third complained that “everything is two weeks away and never actually happens”:

While one account jokingly implied Trump’s constant use of ‘two weeks’ could become a drinking game:

As mentioned above, it’s not the first time that Trump has used this specific time period for announcements, as last month he said he would make a decision on whether to draw US forces into the conflict between Israel and Iran “within two weeks”.

It actually took just a few days for Trump to decide, ordering strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

