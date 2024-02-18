Donald Trump launched a pair of Trump-branded trainers dubbed the 'Never Surrender' at Philadelphia's Sneaker Con.

The former US president attended the event on Saturday (17 February) to introduce his new line of footwear. The gold high tops feature an American flag on the back and a "T" embossed at the front.

The 'Never Surrender' sneaker is marketed at $399 (£316) a pop, following Trump's lengthy fraud case that landed him a $355 million fine.

Crowds erupted into a "chorus of boos" and cheers as Trump entered the stage.

"There's a lot of emotion in this room," the 77-year-old said, before holding up the eccentric shoe and adding: "This is something that I’ve been talking about for 12 years, 13 years. And I think it’s going to be a big success."

What's more surprising, Trump also launched an aftershave and perfume priced at cologne priced at $99 (£78) each.



Sneaker Con reportedly claimed it has no connection to Trump's campaign. Meanwhile, Trump hinted at wanting to ward in younger supporters.

"We’re going to turn this country around fast. We’re going to turn it around. And we’re going to remember the young people, and we’re going to remember Sneaker Con."

Inevitably, news of the sneakers spread online and there were a lot of divisive opinions.

Some sneakerheads believed the gold shoes were "honestly fire," with another asking: "Can I have the link to get them I need to cop them now."

However, others weren't so sure, and the roasts came rolling in.

"He about 20 years late with this design," one wrote, while another humoured: "These look like shoes the main character on a Nickelodeon show wanted for months but couldn't get on the day of release."

"This s*** made for the Swag Era and 2009 Justin Bieber," a third added.



A fourth joked: "He needs that money to pay those court fees lmao."

