Dutch woman crowned World Porridge Making Champion

A Dutch porridge champion used water she brought from the Netherlands in her recipe to claim the World Porridge Making Champion title in Scotland.

Gina Saarberg, 28, was named champion and won the Golden Spurtle at the World Porridge Making Championship which took place in Carrbridge in the Highlands on Saturday.

She followed the same recipe she used to win the Netherlands championships in July, with organic pinhead oats from Dutch company De Halm, water that she had brought from the Netherlands, and salt.

This year, 30 competitors representing 14 countries took part in the competition, with entrants coming from as far afield as Australia, South Africa and the US as well as the Czech Republic, Norway, France, and Switzerland, the UK and Ireland.

The World Porridge Making Championship is a wonderfully quirky tradition that thrives on good humour and friendly competition Alan Rankin, Porridge chieftain

Ms Saarberg said: “Porridge isn’t something that is widely eaten in the Netherlands.

“I started eating porridge in my student days, but I used rolled oats.

“When I switched to oatmeal I found that it made a much creamier porridge – it reminded me of rice pudding.

“I only started adding salt to my porridge for the competition and quickly realised that it really brings out the nuances and different aromas, and makes it taste much better.”

The event also features a speciality porridge competition, where competitors can combine oatmeal with any ingredients they choose to create imaginative dishes.

Rob Reid, 36, from Sydney, Australia, won the speciality title with his porridge cannoli which draws on his Scottish and Sicilian heritage.

Mr Reid, who became Australia’s porridge champion in August, said: “My dad’s Scottish and my mum’s Sicilian, so when I was thinking about what I could do, the idea came to me. Then I had to work out how I could possibly make it in 30 minutes.

“The shells are like a brandy snap but with Marsala, which is a Sicilian wine. The cream has a mix of ricotta, mascarpone, icing sugar and the traditional porridge that I made, which I put through a sieve so you get all the creamy goodness.

“I also added toasted oats which I ground with a mortar and pestle, which bring it together and make sure it’s thick enough to stay in the shell.”

The judging panel this year included Neil Mugg, former chef at Gleneagles who now teaches hospitality at UHI Perth, KJ Gilmour from New Zealand, who is head chef and owner of KJ’s Bothy Bakery in Grantown-on-Spey, and Clare Coghill, owner of Cafe Cuil on the Isle of Skye.

Porridge chieftain Alan Rankin said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to welcome 30 exceptional competitors from all corners of the globe to Carrbridge, and in Gina, we have a truly worthy champion.

“The World Porridge Making Championship is a wonderfully quirky tradition that thrives on good humour and friendly competition, offering a wonderful escape from the daily grind.

“Each year, our local community opens its doors and we hope everyone who joined us leaves with fond memories of their visit.”

The World Porridge Making Championship is organised by a team of volunteers from Carrbridge, and is sponsored by Hamlyns of Scotland.

Alan Meikle, managing director of Hamlyns, said: “The Golden Spurtle is such a unique and special event, which we are proud to sponsor.

“It’s fantastic to see porridge lovers from across the world getting together, united in a love of porridge. Congratulations to Gina and Rob on their well-deserved wins.”