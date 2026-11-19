The official trailer for the biographical comedy drama Artificial has landed - and already it has sparked a new meme.

Andrew Garfield plays OpenAI CEO Sam Altman with the film set set during a dramatic five-day period that saw the controversial firing and rehiring of Altman in November 2023.

The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Simon Rich and stars Garfield alongside Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Ike Barinholtz, Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Rylance, and Billie Lourd.

At the very end of the trailer, post the credits, we see Lourd who plays Helen Toner, an OpenAI board member tell Garfield's Altman, "Our mission is to protect the world from unsafe AGI."

NEON/YouTube

The camera cuts to Garfield who is loudly slurping on a matcha or green smoothie, relaxed with his legs crossed and clearly distracted as he's ignoring Helen, looking down at his phone.

It then cuts to a close-up of what is causing him to be fully immersed on his phone, and turns out he's playing the mobile game Candy Crush...

"Yeah I know," Garfield replies in a blasé fashion, as he looks up from his phone momentarily with a sour look appearing on his face as he then returns to looking back down at his phone.

This moment has since gone viral on social media, as viewers have turned Garfield's stink face into a GIF.

One person said, "This is so."









"New Letterboxd reaction gif just dropped," a second person wrote, creating a GIF to make it look like Garfield is rating an average film on Letterboxd.









A third person added, "Oh i’m gonna run this into the ground."





"More or less how I tweet," a fourth person commented.









"Me at work," a fifth person shared.









"Performance of the year based off of this gif alone and i’m serious."





"I’ve seen enough. hand him the academy award NOW."









"This gif going triple platinum in my house."





"Andrew Garfield you have no idea what you have done."

When is the release date?

Artificial is set to be released in US cinemas on Christmas Day and in UK and Ireland on 22 January 2027.

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