Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are the two main protagonists in GTA 6 but what's building their romantic relationship in the game really like? I've been hands-on with GTA 6 for 65 hours so far, reviewing it for The Independent.

You can make the effort to keep this relationship romantic or you can keep it platonic if you'd prefer and this can affect some of the most key story events.

To build this relationship, the easiest way to do this is by just doing the things you normally would with one character as a pair, even when roaming the open world and engaging in activities.

You can go on dates, show affection to the other character, check in with them when you aren't with them and more. There are four different levels their relationship can go.

Jason and Lucia will both build up criminal profiles too, depending on how you play. These include Professional, Violent, Psycho, Irredeemable and more.

Building and maintaining a romantic relationship in GTA 6 is so rewarding / Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is Rockstar Games' latest entry into the world renowned Grand Theft Auto series. It's set in the fictional state of Leonida, a take on Florida, with Vice City (Miami) at its beating heart.

The game follows the story of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they end up in the middle of a huge criminal conspiracy after what seems to be a simple score gets scuppered.

At times, they are forced to survive before they have any chance of thriving in this parody of The Sunshine State.

We've got consistent coverage of GTA 6 on Indy100 and The Independent around the game's launch and beyond, so keep it locked with us for everything you need to know.

GTA 6 releases 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.

Best GTA 6 deals



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: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

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: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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