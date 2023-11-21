E.T. mechanical head among rare film memorabilia to go under the hammer

An E.T. mechanical head and a special robe worn by Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films are among a collection of memorabilia to go under the hammer next month.

The four-day Hollywood Legends sale by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies will also feature props, costumes and models from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Batman and Pirates Of The Caribbean.

Running in December in Los Angeles, the first two days will celebrate Robots, Wizards, Heroes & Aliens from blockbuster films from the 1950s to modern classics.

A special robe worn by Albus Dumbledore (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

One of the star lots is an original animatronic head which featured throughout Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film E.T. The Extra Terrestrial.

The piece, created by special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi, is expected to fetch an estimated 800,000 to 1,000,000 dollars (£653,000 to £797,000).

The sale will also feature the B-9 Robot from 1960s sci-fi series Lost In Space, which could go for an estimated 300,000 to 500,000 dollars (£239,000 to £398,000).

An original robe worn by the late Richard Harris when he starred as Albus Dumbledore in 2002’s Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets has an estimated price tag of 50,000 to 70,000 dollars (£39,000 to £55,000) while his gold-tone glasses could fetch 10,000 to 20,000 dollars (£8,000 to £16,000).

A newly restored Batman costume worn by Michael Keaton in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns is also among the top items for sale, with an estimated price tag of 50,000 to 70,000 dollars (£40,000 to £55,000).

Batman costume (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Also on offer will be a collection of unseen paintings by Burton including an original work featuring Batman’s nemesis, titled The Joker Steals Christmas, which has an estimate of 60,000 to 80,000 dollars (£48,000 to £64,000).

Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien’s Auctions, said: “We are excited to announce the first two days of our Hollywood Legends auction event curated with our esteemed partner TCM that encompasses an incredible array of marquee items from the worlds of sci-fi, contemporary, classic and blockbuster franchises representing some of the biggest and most popular films and television shows of all time.

“These iconic collectibles associated with pop culture phenomena and phrases – from ‘Danger, Will Robinson’ to ‘E.T. phone home’ to ‘Avengers, Assemble!’ – are a once-in-a-lifetime auction opportunity for fans, pop culture enthusiasts and collectors to own a piece of Hollywood history.”

Major lots to feature on days three and four of the auction will be announced in due course.

The Hollywood Legends auction will run from December 14 to 17.