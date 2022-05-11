FIFA 23 has been announced as the last FIFA game.

The popular video game's name will be officially changing as EA Sports and FIFA end their nearly 30-year-long partnership. On May 10, EA Sports announced that the name of the football video game would be making a change.

In a press release issued on their official website, a statement reads: "I want to start by thanking this incredible community of more than 150 million fans for helping build the world’s biggest football entertainment platform - EA SPORTS™ FIFA."

"After nearly 30 years of creating genre-defining interactive football experiences, we will soon begin an exciting new era."

It continues, "Next year, EA SPORTS FC will become the future of football from EA SPORTS."

EA Sports reassured fans that: "Everything you love about our games will be part of EA SPORTS FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there."

It added, "Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be there."

News of the name change was also announced on Twitter, where the brand revealed that it would now be partnering with Nike.

The tweet read: "Football, meet Future."

"We’re proud to be partnering with #EASPORTSFC to expand the future of the beautiful game. More to come July 2023. You ready?"

"Ahhh… makes sense - FIFA has ties with adidas, curious and excited about this:" one person commented.

"EA already locking up new sponsors they couldn't have with FIFA like I mentioned in Feb," someone else said.

