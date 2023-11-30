Elon Musk says advertisers leaving Twitter/X can 'go f*** themselves'

Elon Musk candidly said advertisers who no longer want to advertise on X/Twitter can 'go f*** themselves'.

Musk famously bought out the platform last year for $44 billion and has since made a string of controversial moves – and tweets.

One of which has seen him accused of being antisemitic, when he responded to a tweet that said Jewish communities have a "dialectical hatred" of white people.

It all started when a social media user claimed that Jewish communities "have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them".

"I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest s*** now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much. You want truth said to your face, there it is," the post read.

In response, Musk wrote: "You have said the actual truth."

Since then, some advertisers have reportedly pulled out from the social media platform, according to sources close to the tech giant cited by Axios – and now Musk has addressed it at the New York Times’ Dealbook Summit.

"Don’t advertise," he said. "If someone is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money? Go f*** yourself. Go f*** yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is."

At one point he said "Hey Bob," an apparent reference to Robert Iger, chief executive of Walt Disney, which pulled ads on X.

The snippet soon went viral online, with one writing: "The fact that he views advertisers pulling their money as 'blackmail' is nonsensical".

Another accused him of coming across as "so removed from society."

Meanwhile, a third joked: "Time to consider that Elon is a robot."

