Elon Musk makes promise to bakery following failed pie payment

Elon Musk has stepped in after Tesla cancelled a 2,000 mini pie order from a local California bakery and failed to pay.

In an email to the Guardian on Monday (26 February), bakery owner Voahangy Rasetarinera said the company paid the $2,000 "that [she] was out of."

It came after Musk acknowledged the press coverage on X/Twitter writing: "Just hearing about this. Will make things good with the bakery."

It all started last week when The Giving Pies was left "high and dry" from the last-minute order and cancellation.

A day after the order was made, Rasetarinera received an email from a Tesla rep who apologised for the delayed payment because they believed the vendor was "kind of new."

Nevertheless, they requested to double the order of pies.

"I'm like, 'Okay, I'm gonna wait, you know, and they are professional, they are a big company. So once it's approved, it's approved,'" she explained to ABC7.



Subsequently, Rasetarinera cancelled other orders to take on the unusually large request to ensure she met their tight deadline.

It was then she received a text message from a Tesla contact, which read: "It unfortunately sounds like we will be changing plans and will not be needing this order. Thank you so much for your support I appreciate it."

Rasetarinera later shared the experience in an Instagram post titled: 'How Tesla's actions hurt my small Black women-owned business."

While doing an interview, Tesla finally reached back out to the bakery owner.

They reportedly said it was a case of "miscommunication" and that "Laura had no authority to promise any payment."

Since the ordeal, the bakery has been flooded with support from locals and online.

The owner told NBC Bay Area that Tesla offered her a catering gig for a women's celebration day but she turned it down due to shortage of crust as a result of new orders.

