Elon Musk 'bans safety clothes' because he 'doesn't like bright colours'

Elon Musk has reportedly banned safety clothes at SpaceX after suggesting he doesn't like bright colours.

Four employees of the company accused Musk of discouraging them from wearing the yellow vests because of his taste, as per Reuters. Former supervisors claimed they were told not to wear them when the tech mogul was visiting.

They also went on to suggest he would casually play with a novelty flamethrower when he was on site.

It comes after the announcement that a Musk biopic is in the works with Darren Aronofsky on board to direct the film.

Aronofsky is known for directing films such as The Whale, Black Swan, and Requiem for a Dream.

It will be based on Walter Isaacson's authorised biography of the Twitter/X CEO. Isaacson's book on Steve Jobs was previously adapted into a movie by Universal.

Musk was seemingly happy about the news, writing: "Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best."

Meanwhile, others weren't as sold on the idea and took to X to discuss just that.

One user joked: "So, a horror then?"

Another suggested: "It's an a24 movie directed by Darren Aronofsky, I don't think this movie will be a positive portrayal of Elon Musk."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Why are people acting like this is automatically bad? it could be interesting given the right perspective, as long as it doesn’t romanticize or glamorize this idiot."

Indy100 reached out to SpaceX for comment.

