Elon Musk’s Twitter has been accused of more than 775 counts of discrimination by former staff, but it appears that the billionaire isn’t taking it too seriously.

Musk’s takeover of Twitter in October last year has proven controversial, from firing swathes of staff members to removing legacy blue ticks that helped other users identify verified and oftentimes trustworthy voices.

Now, the platform is facing hundreds of counts of gender, disability and family leave discrimination, according to The Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology (CSPI) president Richard Hanania.

In a tweet, Hanania wrote: “Twitter being sued by former employees. They assert 605 cases of gender discrimination and 170 cases of disability and family leave discrimination.

“Elon Musk has sure been discriminating a lot in such a short period of time.”

It wasn’t long before Musk responded to the tweet in his usual care-free way, arguing: “But if you discriminate against everyone, then, tautologically, you’re not discriminating against anyone!”

Documents show that in addition to the 605 cases of gender discrimination and 170 cases of disability and family leave discrimination claims, one firm has also filed 1,829 claims for allegations such as breach of contract and failure to pay all wages due to former Twitter employees.

Hanania responded to Musk’s tweet, explaining: “That’s not how it works! If you treat everyone the same and it has a disparate impact on a protected class, under our laws that’s discrimination. Pretty wild.”

Some didn’t find Musk’s response particularly funny and pondered the headache that such tweets might cause Twitter’s legal team.

Despite stepping down as CEO to focus his time and energy on his other ventures, it appears the billionaire owner couldn’t resist commenting on the legal matter.

