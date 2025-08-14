Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has spoken to Fox News about how the sun will one day destroy the Earth, seemingly forgetting that he helped elect a climate change denier into office.

Musk has been very public about his desire to establish a human civilisation on Mars as a “life insurance for life collectively”, with his explanation being that Earth will one day be burned up by the sun (albeit in millions, or even billions, of years from now).

But, someone has pointed out that, thanks in part to him, the day our planet is largely uninhabitable by humans could be sooner than it might have been, since he helped Donald Trump, a climate change denier, get into the White House.

Speaking to Fox News’ Jesse Watters, Musk said: “Eventually, all life on Earth will be destroyed by the sun. The sun is gradually expanding, and so we do, at some point, need to be a multi-planetary civilisation because Earth will be incinerated.”

Someone argued that it was Musk who “got a climate change denier elected president”. The billionaire spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars funding the Trump election campaign and Musk has openly admitted that, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election”.

They wrote: “The sun will make Earth too hot for life in around 500 million years. Climate change will make Earth too hot for most people in 70 years. Guess which guy got a climate change denier elected president.”

Another argued: “F***ing baby brain s*** oh my God. This guy is using the world’s resources and EXASPERATING CLIMATE CHANGE for the sake of events FIVE THOUSAND MILENNIA AWAY.”

Someone else wrote: “Elon: ‘We’ve got about a hundred million years before the sun destroys Earth.’

“Well, we’ve got about 100 years before climate change destroys life on Earth.

“Get your priorities straight, @elonmusk.”

“You got a climate denier elected,” another pointed out.

Trump has previously called climate change a “hoax”, and his current administration has been dismantling climate regulations with mass environmental rollbacks.

