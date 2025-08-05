Fox News host makes 'weird' prediction about Sydney Sweeney and Barron Trump

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters made a “fanfiction”-esque prediction about Donald Trump’s youngest child and Sydney Sweeney - and people are weirded out.

During a segment on the so-called news channel, Watters was remarking on the recent commentary over actress Sweeney’s jeans campaign with clothing company American Eagle, which some have suggested is “ imbued with eugenic messaging ”.

The news ticker at the bottom of the screen read, “Liberals are losing it over Sydney Sweeney”. It comes after reports suggested that Sweeney is a “Republican”, which then set Donald Trump off in her defence.

But, what creeped people out the most was Watters’ remark on “how this ends”, suggesting that Trump’s youngest child, 19-year-old Barron Trump, was going to marry Sweeney, 27.

“And you know how this ends? She’s [Sweeney] going to marry Barron, and it’s going to create the greatest political dynasty in American history,” Watters claimed.

But while his co-hosts could be heard laughing off-screen, not everyone found it so funny.

“Fantasizing about a 27 year old marrying a 19 year old to own the libs,” someone wrote.

Another said: “FOX News is writing fanfiction in broad daylight.”

Someone else pointed out: “I love how even the most insane right-wing fantasies about a royal Trump dynasty still skip Eric and Jr.”

One person mocked: “They’re playing with their dolls again.”

“MAGA is so f***ing weird,” said another.

indy100 has contacted Fox News for comment.

