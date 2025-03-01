Elon Musk recently took to X/Twitter to joke along with Donald Trump's apparent trolling of Volodymyr Zelensky over his outfit choice during a visit to the White House.

Ahead of a meeting in the Oval Office with JD Vance and Zelensky, Trump greeted the Ukrainian president with a comment, saying: "Oh look, you’re all dressed up."

Zelensky, dressed in a black long-sleeved polo shirt featuring the Ukrainian trident, shook hands with Trump.

Musk later shared the clip and reiterated Trump's comment, "'All dressed up today,'" along with a laughing emoji.

It didn't take long for people to collectively highlight Musk's hypocrisy, given his recent outfit choices during high-profile meetings.

One user highlighted him wearing a "t-shirt and ill-fitting trucker hat" to a cabinet meeting.

Another shared a snap of the tech mogul, writing that his outfit choice wasn't "exactly Oval dress up either."

"Zelensky has not shaved or worn a suit since the beginning of the war. This is in symbolic support of the soldiers in the trenches," a third wrote, adding: "Kind of like wearing a 'tech-support' T-shirt to a cabinet meeting in support of DOGE."

A fourth reiterated: "OK Mr graphic tee underneath an ill-fitting suit coat…"

Zelensky's style was a theme during the meeting, with Vance laughing along when a reporter asked why Zelensky never wore a suit.

"I will wear a (suit) costume after this war finishes, yes. Maybe something like yours, yes, maybe something better. I don't know, we will see. Maybe something cheaper. Thank you," Zelensky responded.

