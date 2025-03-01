Elon Musk 'confirms' 14th child with simple gesture amid ongoing 13th baby speculation

Just two weeks ago, right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair set off a whirlwind of speculation by revealing the alleged news of Elon Musk's 13th child (now five months old) on Valentine's Day.

Now, Shivon Zilis, a director at Musk's brain-computer interface company Neuralink, has taken to X/Twitter to announce the arrival of what would be Musk's 14th child.

Zilis, who already shares twins and a one-year-old named Arcadia with Musk, wrote: "Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus,

"Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."

In response, Musk simply shared a love heart emoji.

The news of Musk’s growing family has certainly stirred the pot online, and it seems that both Zilis and St. Clair are choosing to navigate the public spotlight in their own ways.

St. Clair, a conservative political commentator, writer, and author, made waves by sharing the unexpected news of Musk's alleged 13th child.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," she wrote. "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

"I intend to let our child grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

She later pinned a message to her X account, which reads: "In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while."

Though Musk has not yet issued a formal statement, he did respond to a post on X accusing St. Clair, 26, of "ensnaring" the tech billionaire, who already has 12 other children with three different women.

Indy100 reached out to Elon Musk's representative for comment

