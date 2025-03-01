Zelensky thanks world leaders after Trump and Vance's 'appalling' blowout

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has individually thanked world leaders following a heated Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump and JD Vance.

On Friday (28 February), Zelensky sat down with the US president and his VP, which was expected to strengthen US-Ukraine ties.

Instead, the conversation took an "appalling" turn when the pair demanded that Zelensky show more gratitude towards the US.

Vance told Zelensky, "Mr President, with respect. I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media."

Zelensky tried to object, with Trump raising his voice, responding: "You're gambling with the lives of millions of people." Trump repeatedly said, "You're not in a good position right now."

Vance also laughed along when a reporter asked why Zelensky never wore a suit.

"I will wear a (suit) costume after this war finishes, yes. Maybe something like yours, yes, maybe something better. I don't know, we will see. Maybe something cheaper. Thank you," Zelensky responded.

Zelensky received an overwhelming outpouring of support online and subsequently took the time to personally thank each individual for their thoughtful messages.

The leaders of France, Sweden, Germany, Ireland, Finland, Denmark, The Netherlands, Austria, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Canada, Croatia, Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic and Portugal, among other nations, were among those who took to X/Twitter.

Stephen Kingen King later chimed in on the interaction, saying both Trump and Vance "should be ashamed of themselves" and that they were "bullying" the Ukrainian president.

King responded to a post from fellow author Joe Hill on Threads, who wrote: "I’m sickened – but not shocked – by today’s scene in the Oval Office."

Hill continued: "Trump and Vance despise Zelensky: he has the nerve, character, and courage to stand up to Putin and they don’t. A man who adheres to his principles will always be incomprehensible to people who don’t have any."

In response, King quipped: "Trump and Vance should be ashamed of themselves, but bullies don’t “do” shame."

You should read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.