Elon Musk has been mocked online for his hypocrisy after sharing a post about free speech and censorship, claiming that Adolf Hitler enforced "aggressive censorship" upon assuming power. He followed up hours later by criticising 60 Minutes as the "biggest liars in the world".

Musk's initial tweet, reading "One of the first things Hitler did upon gaining power was apply aggressive censorship," came off the back of a post from US vice president JD Vance, who shared a clip from Face the Nation.

In the clip, Margaret Brennan interviewed Secretary of State Marco Rubio and said, "free speech was weaponised to conduct a genocide", referencing the Nazis and the Second World War.

Vance called the exchange "crazy" and added: "Does the media really think the holocaust was caused by free speech?"

Just five hours later, Musk returned to X to vent about the American TV show 60 Minutes.

"60 Minutes are the biggest liars in the world! They engaged in deliberate deception to interfere with the last election," he claimed. "They deserve a long prison sentence."

A screengrab of the tweets was soon shared to the 'Republicans against Trump' page, as people were left scratching their heads.

"Musk smashes another record; ascends to a new level of hypocrisy," one wrote in response, as another reiterated: "They don't even realize how hypocritical they are."

A third chimed in: "Free speech for me but not for thee. He's completely tone deaf."

