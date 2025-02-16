Elon Musk has finally broken his silence on claims that he's fathered a 13th child, but don't expect any answers, because he responded using only one word.

On Valentine's Day, right-wing influencer Ashley St Clair released a statement to X, alleging that she had given birth to a baby fathered by Musk five months ago.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father", she wrote.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

Ashley St Clair

"I intend to let our child grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

Since then, she's done an interview with the New York Post, making several claims about her "isolated" pregnancy and that Musk isn't on the birth certificate at all.

“Almost every relationship in my life would be bastardized and disingenuous because I couldn’t tell them what was going on. My son has never taken a walk outside — in five months. I have never been able to take my baby for a walk", she said.

Musk has still not released any formal statement - and we've contacted his representatives for comment - however, he did respond to a post on X accusing 26-year-old St Clair of "ensnaring" the tech billionaire, who already has 12 other children with three different women.

"Ashley St Clair plotted for half a decade to ensnare Elon Musk", the account wrote, alongside screenshots of a conversation on X between St Clair and another user in May 2020.

"I need it to get Elon Musk's attention for a marriage proposal pls Greg", St Clair had posted, in response to something from Greg Price, another right-wing influencer.

"He's got a kid with a woman already. Seems unlikely to work out", he responded, to which St Clair then wrote back: "Well he actually has 7 kids & goes through women pretty fast", alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

Seeing the tweet resurface in February 2025, mere months after he allegedly fathered her baby, Musk simply responded: "Whoa".

The pair apparently first crossed paths in 2023 when Musk reportedly slid into her DMs with a meme. A short-time later, she reportedly ended up at Twitter (now X) headquarters for work, before heading to Rhode Island with the entrepreneur.

But for now, it would appear he's keeping things private.

