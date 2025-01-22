Elon Musk’s former girlfriend Grimes has commented on his controversial arm gesture which was widely compared to a Nazi salute.

At Monday’s ceremony, the SpaceX and Tesla boss thanked the crowd for ‘making it happen’ before placing his right hand over his arm and thrusting it out into the air straight ahead of him. He then repeated the action. Although the arm gesture was condemned, some groups defended Musk.

The world's richest man also criticised 'media propaganda' after journalists and news organisations criticised the arm gesture.

Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, shared a statement on Twitter/X, the social media platform Musk owns, declaring that she is ‘happy to denounce Nazism and the far alt-right’ after fans asked for her to respond amid the backlash.

“Would that help clear things up?” she said, responding to a fan saying, “it would do a lot of good to clarify your stance right now.”

The ‘Genesis’ singer, 36, said she was not even aware that Musk, with whom she shares three children, was part of a huge debate.

“I am still debating how to approach things diplomatically because I feel in over my head. But if there’s concern about that, I am happy to set the record straight in a meaningful way,” she said in an X post.

At the end of the post she quipped: “If I don’t respond for another 5 hrs it’s cus there’s no WiFi on my flight.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a non-governmental organisation that fights antisemitism, claimed in a post that Musk’s arm movement was an ‘awkward gesture’ and said the 53-year-old should be given ‘grace’.

They wrote: “It seems that Elon Musk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge.

“In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath.”

Musk is also at the centre of a huge gaming controversy. He admitted he's been account sharing when it comes to levelling up his character in Path of Exile 2.





Musk's gaming credentials were called into question towards the end of last year when he boasted about his Diablo 4 achievements, which have been co-signed up by Grimes.

However questions were raised recently when Path of Exile 2 expert Quin69 questioned a recent Musk stream of the game.

Quin69 asked if it's actually him who has been playing due to massive gaps in his knowledge seemed at odds with his account's level, Dexerto reported.

This discovery led Quin69 to accuse Musk of having someone else play for him, something which was backed up by Asmongold leading to a huge spat online, with other social media users accusing Musk of cheating. The conspiracy theory about the true nature of Musk's gaming prowess reached new heights during Trump's inauguration.

So, it's fair to say Musk has had a very busy week so far.

