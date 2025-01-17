Asmongold hits back at Elon Musk tantrum: 'Absolutely uncalled for'

Asmongold has hit back at Elon Musk throwing a tantrum on X / Twitter after he posted private DMs, and said the popular YouTuber is "not good at video games".

That was in response to the popular streamer questioning if Musk was having someone level up and play for him on Path of Exile 2.

Musk was accused by some on social media of cheating at the action role-playing that's in early access after streaming gameplay on his platform.

Asmongold backed up claims from Path of Exile 2 expert Quin69, questioning if he's the one that's put in the hard yards to level up his character as there seemed to be huge gaps in his knowledge, seemingly at odds with how high his character's level is, as Dexerto reported.

The YouTuber even wagered he would stream on X / Twitter exclusively for a year if Musk could prove he was the one controlling the account which led the world's richest man to joke about having a Chinese alter-ego.

And Musk has reacted and escalated it by leaking DMs from Asmongold discussing his editors.

Musk took aim at Asmongold and posted: "Asmon behaves like a maverick 'independent', but in reality has to ask his boss for permission before he can do anything. He is not his own man."

The tech billionaire didn't stop there - and it's the follow-up comments that have really irked Asmongold.

Musk said: "I'm on hundreds of streams on YouTube / Twitch playing live with the world's best players.

"No other way to say this, but, while Asmon IS good at caustic commentary and making fun of people, he is NOT good at video games."

Asmongold hit back at this.

He Tweeted: "Leaking my DMs is one thing but this is absolutely uncalled for."

The beef continues.

