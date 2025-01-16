Is Elon Musk cheating at Path of Exile 2? Gamers are not happy with his response

Elon Musk has been accused of cheating at action role-playing gamePath of Exile 2 after responding to claims someone was playing for him on his social media platform X / Twitter.

Musk's credentials as a top level gamer have come into the spotlight ever since he appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast in November and boasted he was one of the top 20 Diablo 4 players in the world.

He was referring to a ranking which revolves around the highest level Pit run, called Artificer's Pit, a level 150 run where players compete to complete it in the fastest time; it's the standard by which players are judged on.

Musk later revealed he played the run again and soared to the top of the unofficial ranking, by quite some margin too.

Some question marks were raised about how he had the time to do this all while cheerleading for Donald Trump so loudly through the US election 2024 campaign.

The tech billionaire has since been streaming early access gameplay of Path of Exile 2, the upcoming follow-up to the hit 2013 title.

Path of Exile 2 expert Quin69 reviewed footage from a recent stream and questioned if it's actually him that's been playing it as huge gaps were found in his knowledge which seemed at odds with his account's level of 97, reports Dexerto.



This led Quin69 to accuse Musk of having someone else play for him, something which was backed up by Asmongold.

And Musk responded to these claims very sarcastically and questionably.

He said: "Am I going to comment on the Chinese driver of my Path of Exile account? Yes. His name is Yilongma [unashamedly saying his own name in a Chinese accent] and he's amazing. I rely on him for everything."

Musk added on X / Twitter: "I love my Chinese alter-ego."

And some of his followers have hit out at his response.

One said: "Can you prove to us and play the game?"



Another asked: "So you're just cheating at video games?"

"It is uber cringe that you are pretending to know anything about PoE beside running around and button mashing on characters you didn't level," one commented.

And another commented: "I wanna see a livestream with you actually setting your record in Diablo 4."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.